BBC
South Somerset carnival park plans must be reconsidered
The planning application for a new carnival park must be reconsidered, a judge has ruled. The park, near Ilminster, will include five self-contained buildings to store and facilitate the construction of South Somerset carnival carts. South Somerset District councillors approved the plans by a narrow vote earlier this year. But...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Walker captures 'ghostly figure' hiking alongside him in mountains
A man captured the moment he spotted a "ghostly figure" walking alongside him in the mountains. Chris Randall, 45, was walking in the Lake District, Cumbria, when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.
Quadruple amputee begs council to act as mould-ridden flat leaves her without a toilet
A quadruple amputee is begging her local council to fix a chronic mould problem that forces her to go a relative’s home every time she needs the toilet.Danielle Bailey, 24, has been living with the mould since the start of this year and Leeds City Council have taken 10 months to respond, she claims.The mother-of-one says she is struggling to raise her one-year-old son in such torrid living conditions.They are now dealing with mould around her toilet but the supposed “quick job” has taken longer than expected, she says.Danielle claims this has left her with no choice but to go...
BBC
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
Pictured: Father-of-four killed working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant construction site as wellwishers raise £37,000 for his family
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who was killed working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Jason Waring, in his 40s, is thought to have been crushed to death by machinery at the Somerset construction site on Sunday. Most of Hinkley Point C, the new power station...
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC
Reading: AA critical of yellow box junction fines
Moves to fine drivers who illegally stop in yellow box junctions have been criticised by the AA. Reading Borough Council announced it wanted to prosecute offenders earlier this year, a request granted by the Department for Transport. However, the AA has objected to the proposed policy over fears drivers could...
BBC
Newcastle station: Travel warning after flooding cancels trains
Hundreds of people were left stranded at Newcastle railway station after services to Scotland were cancelled due to flooding. There were huge queues for replacement buses on Friday, with passengers warned of delays of up to five hours. Train operator LNER has issued further advice to people not to travel...
BBC
Narrow Water: Micheál Martin launches tender to build bridge
The Irish government has begun a tender process to build a new cross-border bridge at Narrow Water at the mouth of Carlingford Lough. The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin visited Warrenpoint on Friday to launch the project which will link County Down and County Louth. He hailed it...
BBC
Eastbourne bandstand: Council approves essential repairs
Essential repairs to a seafront bandstand dating back to the 1930s have been approved. Eastbourne Borough Council planners gave the go-ahead to carry out structural repairs to areas including the stage and roof at the Grade II-listed structure. The works will be carried out "imminently", with hopes the venue will...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
BBC
Gainford Hall removed from risk register after work
A tenant is being sought for a Jacobean hall after restoration work saw it removed from Historic England's register of buildings at risk. Gainford Hall, eight miles from Barnard Castle, was built in about 1603 for the village's vicar John Cradock. Owner Raby Estates said a major renovation has now...
BBC
Wandsworth: Discarded e-bikes seized by council
Wandsworth council has begun seizing Lime e-bikes, after warning the operator to take "urgent action" over bikes blocking routes in the borough. Council leader Simon Hogg said some parts of Wandsworth town were "impassable" due to discarded e-bikes. In August Westminster City Council seized some dockless bikes due to the...
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Campaigners call for River Tees dredging halt
Campaigners who blame dredging for a die-off of shellfish along the North East coast have called for a halt to the practice in the River Tees while investigations continue. Thousands of crabs and lobsters have washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire since late last year. Earlier this...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Oxford LTN bollards to be replaced in £100k plan
A council will spend £100,000 on replacing plastic bollards that are being used in a traffic-calming scheme after they were repeatedly vandalised. Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced in the Divinity Road, St Clement's and St Mary's areas of Oxford in May as part of a trial. Oxfordshire County...
