2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Board of Commissioners Hosting Plastic Toy Donation Events
On Saturday, the Board of Commissioners in partnership with the county Office of Sustainability, Sustainable South Jersey, Tri-County Sustainability, and Second Chance Toys will host two events to collect gently used plastic toys for children in need. “With the holidays coming up, this is the perfect opportunity to give away...
thesunpapers.com
Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys
Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Camden County issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
eastside-online.org
Leaving Cherry Hill
It’s odd that it takes me leaving Cherry Hill to choose happiness first. I only allow myself time to think when I’m walking along remote beaches, and the only time I listen to the lyrics of songs is on flights that aren’t bogged down by 11:59 deadlines. It’s odd that most Cherry Hill inhabitants don’t know the girl that always carries a little notebook filled with marginalia and sporadic streams of consciousness, but that’s the only girl the rest of the world knows.
3 Puppies ‘Gravely ill’ After Being Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Popeyes Restaurant Proposed for Runnemede; Joint Planning Zoning Board to Hear Application on Nov. 30
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Runnemede Borough Hall, the Joint Planning/Zoning Board will hear the application of 812 Runnemede Chicken, LLC for approval to construct a Popeyes fast food restaurant with a drive-through, together with related site improvements on property having a street address of 800, 812, and 814 North Black Horse Pike.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
southjerseyobserver.com
12-Year Old Missing From Central Waterfront Neighborhood; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old from the Central Waterfront neighborhood. Aveon Smith was reported missing tonight from his home on the 100 block of Washington Court. He is described as a black male, 5’2”, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
wpgtalkradio.com
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
fox29.com
'His legacy will keep going': Beloved Camden County high school counselor killed in tragic accident
SOMERDALE, N.J. - A South Jersey community is grieving after a beloved school counselor and coach was killed in a tragic crash. William Scully, 49, was known as a husband, father, Sterling High School counselor and coach. He was killed Tuesday night. New Jersey State Police say Scully was driving on I-295, in Mount Laurel, when he pulled over in the right shoulder. He exited his car and was struck by a 19-year-old driver whose vehicle crossed into the shoulder of the road.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
phlcouncil.com
CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve contract for road work
The Burlington County Commissioners approved a new contract for road resurfacing work that will help maintain transportation infrastructure and save significant tax dollars. The approved vendor was awarded a $12.2 million contract to repave just over 34 miles on 17 county roads through 13 municipalities as part of this year’s road overlay program. Approximately $10.2 million in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding will be used for these projects.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
njurbannews.com
Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton
Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
Ventnor, NJ, Police Ask for Help Locating Woman Missing For Over a Month
Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month. 37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th. Description. Caucasian female. Approximately 5' 6" tall. 120 pounds. Blond/strawberry hair. Where she may be. Police say Jackson is...
