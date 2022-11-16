Read full article on original website
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
