CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cold front is still set to move across eastern Iowa today. As a result, the wind will come up a bit and a few more scattered snow showers and flurries remain possible. Additional snow accumulation appears minimal at this point, though even minor accumulation can still cause slick spots on roads. Temperatures will drop to the teens overnight and combined with the gusty northwest wind, will give parts of the area some below zero wind chills by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks particularly cold by mid-November standards with highs only in the lower 20s. The same is true on Saturday and if you are following the Hawks to Minnesota, dress even warmer than you did for the Wisconsin game! Going into next week, some moderation is expected with highs approaching 40 by Tuesday. Have a great day!

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO