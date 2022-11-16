ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Daily News

Queens man wanted for fatally stabbing family members arrested in Virginia covered in blood

A blood-spattered Queens man wanted for killing three relatives, including a woman with cerebral palsy and his 65-year-old grandmother, was arrested after running out of gas on a Virginia interstate, police said Saturday. Murder suspect Jabari Burrell, 22, was nabbed on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 95 after Virginia state cops spotted his grandma’s stolen van on the side of the ...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground

NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train

NEW YORK – A man walking between cars on a Manhattan subway train early Sunday morning randomly attacked a 73-year-old man with a cane. Detectives with the NYPD reported the attack was unprovoked as the 1 train neared the West 96th Street and Broadway station on New York’s Upper West Side. The suspect exited the train and fled at the 96th Street station. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The post 73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC

NEW YORK – Ethan Williams, an Indiana skateboarder who traveled to New York City to compete in a skateboarding tournament in 2020 never made it him. Williams was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on a stoop at an AirBnB rental he was staying at in Bushwick. This week, William Freeman, 26, of Gravesend, Brooklyn, was arraigned for two counts of second-degree murder. Williams at the time was traveling the country to visit skate parks featured in Tony Hawk skateboarding video games. rooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn man has been arraigned on The post Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated

Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
QUEENS, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home

NEW YORK, NY – The bodies of three women were found Friday morning inside a home on 182nd Street inside the Springfield Gardens residence. Police say the grisly discovery was made by a home health aide at around 10:20 am. The three women had multiple stab wounds on their bodies. The ages of the women were reported to be 26, 46, and 57 years old. At this time, no suspects were identified, and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is investigating. The post Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

