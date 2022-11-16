Read full article on original website
Queens man wanted for fatally stabbing family members arrested in Virginia covered in blood
A blood-spattered Queens man wanted for killing three relatives, including a woman with cerebral palsy and his 65-year-old grandmother, was arrested after running out of gas on a Virginia interstate, police said Saturday. Murder suspect Jabari Burrell, 22, was nabbed on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 95 after Virginia state cops spotted his grandma’s stolen van on the side of the ...
77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground
NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – A man walking between cars on a Manhattan subway train early Sunday morning randomly attacked a 73-year-old man with a cane. Detectives with the NYPD reported the attack was unprovoked as the 1 train neared the West 96th Street and Broadway station on New York’s Upper West Side. The suspect exited the train and fled at the 96th Street station. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The post 73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Grandson sought for questioning after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning, police said. All three are related and were stabbed in the neck.
Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC
NEW YORK – Ethan Williams, an Indiana skateboarder who traveled to New York City to compete in a skateboarding tournament in 2020 never made it him. Williams was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on a stoop at an AirBnB rental he was staying at in Bushwick. This week, William Freeman, 26, of Gravesend, Brooklyn, was arraigned for two counts of second-degree murder. Williams at the time was traveling the country to visit skate parks featured in Tony Hawk skateboarding video games. rooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn man has been arraigned on The post Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
Shootout with police leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody; narcotics operation in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed and another was taken into police custody after a narcotics operation turned into a shootout with law enforcement, according to sources.
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Man sentenced after stabbing 2, driving into crowd after Queens parking spot dispute
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced to 40 years to life behind bars on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and drove into a crowd, striking five and killing one, during an argument over a parking spot. Adrian Harry, 28, was convicted of murder in the second degree, three counts of attempted murder […]
Man with lengthy rap sheet suspected in 67 smash-grab burglaries: police
Mieshawn Moore, 34, is accused of breaking store windows and breaking in, and he’s wanted in connection with 67 similar similar cases in the three boroughs, police said.
NYC handyman sentenced for killing Queens mom who was found dismembered in duffel bag
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a 51-year-old mother and leaving her dismembered body in a duffel bag was recently sentenced to prison. On April 16, David Bonola went to Orsolya Gaal’s home and the two began arguing. He slashed her throat and...
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.
Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home
NEW YORK, NY – The bodies of three women were found Friday morning inside a home on 182nd Street inside the Springfield Gardens residence. Police say the grisly discovery was made by a home health aide at around 10:20 am. The three women had multiple stab wounds on their bodies. The ages of the women were reported to be 26, 46, and 57 years old. At this time, no suspects were identified, and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is investigating. The post Three women found stabbed to death inside Queens home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
