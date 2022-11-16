ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Musk teases Trump reinstatement to Twitter following poll

Twitter’s new CEO may be on the verge of undoing an unprecedented moment in the history of American politics. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be reinstating former president Donald Trump. Minutes after Musk made the announcement, Trump’s personal account, which he had used for years leading up to and throughout his presidency […]
bitcoinist.com

FTX Collapse Pushes FINRA To Investigate Crypto Retail Communications

Many reactions have been erupting following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. The crypto market is thrown into a devastating state as prices of most assets are declining. Many participants and observers are losing confidence in the security of the industry. The list of events unfolding has become quite massive as the days roll by.
The Associated Press

Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
KRMG

Elon Musk tweets that former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated

LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.2%, according to The Associated Press.
WEKU

Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter

Twitter has become the first mainstream social media platform to reinstate the former president, who was banned from many sites after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Downfall Probably Sparked By The Collapse Of Terra, Report Reveals

In his first court filing, new FTX CEO and bankruptcy trustee John Ray III revealed yesterday an even greater extent of the fraud and chaos behind the collapse. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said in the filing.
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco

Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com

New Meme Coin Sensation Big Eyes to Overwhelm NFT-based Projects like Decentraland and PancakeSwap with NFT Club Launch

NFTs have become essential to many protocols, as most coin projects now have avenues promoting NFT trade on their platform. Here we have a new meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), looking to overthrow the big guns in the NFT trade sector, especially Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token will rely on its immense community support and superior NFT plans to overwhelm such prominent projects. Read on to learn more about the project and its current status.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Remains Solid As Profitability Surpasses Bitcoin, Ethereum

Dogecoin is still a strong contender for the attention of cryptocurrency investors who are chasing assets with the most potential. Larger assets and market leaders such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have often provided this for investors with large profit margins, but with the crypto winter, Dogecoin has seen more upside compared to its larger counterparts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy