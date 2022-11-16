Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat
Ebert, a private sector benefits analyst, took the lead in the vote total over the weekend after following closely behind Weber several days after Election Day, as additional mail ballots were tabulated and processed. The post Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County school board challengers win races
School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
2news.com
'Power of the Purse' Fundraiser Returns to Reno Ballroom
The Power of the Purse fundraiser is back in person this year. The annual event benefits the Nevada Women's Fund. "The Nevada Women's Fund was founded in 1983 to provide academic scholarships for women living in Northern Nevada and going to school in Northern Nevada," said Nevada Women's Fund President and CEO Ila Achtabowski. "The idea is if we invest in a woman's education today, she's going to reinvest back into our community professionally, civically and financially for decades to come."
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
2news.com
Longtime Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer Dies
John Mayer served as the Ward 1 Councilmember in Sparks from 1991 to 2008. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
2news.com
Special Olympics Nevada to Hold Health Fair in Reno
(November 16, 2022) Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is partnering with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold their Reno Health Fair this Saturday, November 19, at the Carrington College. The College is located at 5580 Kietzke Lane in Reno and the event will take place from 10...
2news.com
Crash On Greg Street In Sparks Kills One
Police say two other people were transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
nnbw.com
Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno
Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
Comments / 3