FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County school board challengers win races

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

'Power of the Purse' Fundraiser Returns to Reno Ballroom

The Power of the Purse fundraiser is back in person this year. The annual event benefits the Nevada Women's Fund. "The Nevada Women's Fund was founded in 1983 to provide academic scholarships for women living in Northern Nevada and going to school in Northern Nevada," said Nevada Women's Fund President and CEO Ila Achtabowski. "The idea is if we invest in a woman's education today, she's going to reinvest back into our community professionally, civically and financially for decades to come."
RENO, NV
2news.com

Longtime Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer Dies

John Mayer served as the Ward 1 Councilmember in Sparks from 1991 to 2008. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember.
960 The Ref

Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Special Olympics Nevada to Hold Health Fair in Reno

(November 16, 2022) Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is partnering with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold their Reno Health Fair this Saturday, November 19, at the Carrington College. The College is located at 5580 Kietzke Lane in Reno and the event will take place from 10...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City

Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
CARSON CITY, NV
nnbw.com

Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno

Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
RENO, NV

