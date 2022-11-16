Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
mulletwrapper.net
Experience The Oyster Fest Nov. 19 in Hangout Courtyard
Experience The Oyster Fest Nov. 19 in Hangout Courtyard. Murder Point Oyster Company, creators of “oysters worth killing for,’’ will sponsor the First Annual Experience The Oyster event on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon ‘til 4 p.m. at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Oysters sourced from 10 farms in South Alabama and other southern states will be served at the fest, and 33 chefs from around the region will put their own take on those oysters during the one day fest. Appropriate select art venders and the Mario Mena Band will add to the atmosphere. And Gulf Shores’ Big Beach Brewery will be among the vendors serving craft beers. The $75 general admission ticket is good for 18 individual oysters from any vendor and two drink tickets. There is also a VIP ticket option. Ticket info is available at experiencetheoyster or eventbrite.com.
mulletwrapper.net
Holly Days on Main & Santa Pub Crawl in Dec. at Wharf
Holly Days on Main & Santa Pub Crawl in Dec. at Wharf. Returning for its third year on the Alabama Gulf Coast, the Holly Days on Main Festival, presented by South Baldwin Regional Medical Center & Riviera Utilities, will be taking over The Wharf in Orange Beach on Dec. 10 & 11. A free-to-attend festival run by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Holly Days on Main looks to bring some Christmas cheer by catering to all ages.
mulletwrapper.net
Auroras’ White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 2 at Perdido Beach Resort
Auroras’ White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 2 at Perdido Beach Resort. The Mystical Order of Aurora Mardi Gras organization is once again opening its Christmas party to the public to provide toys for children this holiday season. The Auroras’ “White Christmas in the Tropics” party will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Perdido Beach Resort and tickets are still available. “This fun and beautiful party is a wonderful way to celebrate the season,” said Melinda Hughes, Chair of the event. “Everyone brings a toy for our local children in need, which will be given through Christian Services Center, and we dress in holiday cocktail attire and dance to Six Piece Suits, a fabulous dance band. We hope you’ll come celebrate with us!” Ladies are encouraged to wear white, and the scene is set with beautiful seasonal décor. Gentlemen are not required to wear jackets or ties but no shorts please. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Pictured: Melinda Hughes, right, Chair of the White Christmas in the Tropics party and Carmen Watkins, left, Aurora member; Donna and Alan RyalsAurora member and spouse, dressed for the occasion; Eva Keesee, president of the Auroras, Cyndi Stacy, inaugural member, Marlene Lowe, vice president.
mulletwrapper.net
Tree lighting, snow, parade, downtown open house, concerts part of Foley’s Christmas fun
Tree lighting, snow, parade, downtown open house, concerts part of Foley’s Christmas fun. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Foley, as Heritage Park and downtown Foley transform into a wonderland for Foley’s annual holiday celebrations. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with Christmas in the Park and the lighting of Foley’s official tree. Expect holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Awards for the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will also be given out. The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at the Foley Civic Center at 7 p.m.
mulletwrapper.net
City Rhythm Big Band Dance Dec. 10 at Loxley Civic Center
City Rhythm Big Band Dance Dec. 10 at Loxley Civic Center. The City Rhythm Big Band will host a dance on Dec. 10 at The Loxley Civic Center from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Dances are also scheduled January 28, February 25, March 18, April 1, from 7-10 p.m. Special holiday dances are from 4-7 p.m. on May 29, July 1 and September 4. The dances feature music of the big band era, for dancing and listening. Put on a string of pearls, take the “A” train, and get in the mood for a night of music and dancing.
mulletwrapper.net
Serenity Jones wins FBISF Youth Songwriters Showcase
Serenity Jones wins FBISF Youth Songwriters Showcase. 16 year-old writes songs that are “spooky, fun & entertaining”. At 16 years old, Serenity Jones has already built a resume that would do parents Cameron and Jane proud. And that was way before she won the recent Frank Brown Songwriters Fest Youth Showcase at Lulu’s.
mulletwrapper.net
O.B. Wildlife Center staff treats rare Flammulated Owl
O.B. Wildlife Center staff treats rare Flammulated Owl. Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff responded to report of an owl perched on a beach chair letting people easily approach it and discovered that this bird was a flammulated owl, a species native to the West Coast of the U.S. and Central America. According to the OBWC facebook page, there are only three records of this species ever being in Alabama, the last being in 2003! Needless to say, this bird was certainly out of its range and needed intervention.
mulletwrapper.net
Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 26 at Orange Beach Sportsplex
Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run Nov. 26 at Orange Beach Sportsplex. Trot off the turkey with family and friends Thanksgiving weekend with the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run presented by This Is Alabama Saturday, Nov. 26. Taking place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex, participants can walk, wheel or run their way along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park in the morning and make it back home or a local watering hole for the Iron Bowl.
mulletwrapper.net
111 lbs. of debris collected during GSP Pier div
Weather and water conditions cooperated for a very successful Dive For Debris (underwater cleanup) at the Gulf State Park Pier on Oct. 23. Fishing was halted from the pier four four hours while divers scoured the water around the pilings from the beach all the way out to the detached octagon where the water was reported to be 23 feet deep. Two dozen divers participated, including Daphne Search and Rescue . The divers were supported by boats from Orange Beach Police & Fire Departments. In total, 111 pounds of various marine debris was removed from under the pier and cataloged.
mulletwrapper.net
Sand dredged from Perdido Pass also replenishes O.B. beaches
Sand dredged from Perdido Pass also replenishes O.B. beaches. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging of Perdido Pass is now complete. More than 250,000 cubic yards of sand were removed from the pass and added to the west side of the pass during the 30 day project. The project removed the equivalent of 12,000 dump trucks-worth of sand to make the pass deeper for vessels. Adding much needed premium beach sand to the west side of the pass jetty was a project bonus.
mulletwrapper.net
GSHS footballers host 5A quarterfinal game v. Faith
GSHS footballers host 5A quarterfinal game v. Faith. Gulf Shores’ football state championship run continues this Friday, Nov. 18 when the Dolphins host district rival Faith Academy at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex (County Rd. 6) at 7 p.m. Only AHSAA GoFan Tickets purchased online will be accepted for admission.
Comments / 0