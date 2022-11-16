ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School

As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD lockdowns top of mind at school board meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night. Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pre-K expansion celebrated in Schuylkill County

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the expansion of Pre-K Counts program at the Coaldale Complex as part of an effort to provide more access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The complex is part of the early learning partnership the Lehigh Valley Children’s Centers has with Panther Valley School District.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Students ignore barriers as stairs to Easton remain usable

Despite barriers being put in place, students continue to use the stairs linking campus to downtown Easton. According to those who continue to use the stairs, progress on construction appears to be stagnant. “I think it’s still safe, especially living in Ruef or Keefe or South,” one student who wishes...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open

The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio

EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First-of-its-kind veteran appreciation event set for this weekend in Reading

READING, Pa. - An event to honor veterans is set for Saturday afternoon in Reading. Organizers are reaching out to a particular part of the veteran community. “It's the Black and Brown veterans that live within the inner city,” said Elta Jackson-Henry, an organizer. “They don't often get out to the different events, transportation or what have you, or even awareness that these events are happening for whatever reason."
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week

READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
READING, PA

