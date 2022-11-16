ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're shopping Walmart's early Black Friday sale this week, start here. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for...
CNN

We found the best deals from Macy’s early Black Friday sale

Macy’s has long been a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything — especially if you’re looking to get a start on holiday gift shopping. The department store has just kicked off its early Black Friday sale with great deals on men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, as well as homewares and more.
LivingCheap

Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26

The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
WRAL

Crocs sale: Up to 50% off shoes plus extra 20% off on Nov. 16!

* This post has affiliate links & we may earn a small commission if you use them. Crocs.com has a new sale with up to 50% off clogs, slides, sandals for adults and kids PLUS, get an extra 20% off with the coupon code valid on Nov. 16, 2022!. Use...
AOL Corp

How often you should wash your hand towels, according to a laundry expert

Whether you're the consummate hostess, have a large family, or live alone, it's important to care for your hand towels. While you may be in a rhythm of washing bath towels and sheets once or twice a week, hand towels can often get forgotten—especially in secondary bathrooms—which can cause them to lose their fluffy softness and freshness over time. We asked Madeline Miller, product specialist at The Laundress, for her expert advice on all things hand towel care.
People

An Early Black Friday Deal on These 'Soft and Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Puts Them at Just $32 on Amazon

The best-selling set has 119,000 five-star ratings In the midst of holiday gift shopping, it's so easy to forget about yourself and your needs. At the very least, you deserve a good night's rest. And right now, you can treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets — one that multiple reviewers say feels like checking into a hotel every time they slip into bed. Have a staycation right at home with the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, which has over 119,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. You don't...
TEXAS STATE
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
News Channel 25

How to Wash Bath Mats and Rugs

You might be surprised to hear that it’s recommended bath mats be washed weekly. Since they are designed to absorb moisture, they can be a potential hotbed for bacteria, especially in warmer climates where it’s more difficult for a mat to completely dry out between use. If you live in a dry climate, you can probably push it to every two weeks, as long as you don’t see or smell signs of mildew.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
purewow.com

The Viral Bissell Little Green Machine Is Finally on Sale Again Ahead of Black Friday

So why is the Little Green beloved by so many? First and foremost, it’s simple to use and comes with easy-to-follow instructions that take the guesswork out of stain removal. All you need to do is fill it with cleaner and water, turn it on and get to scrubbing and suctioning up stains in the blink of an eye. Moreover, the machine is relatively quiet. When we tested it, we found that it impressively got most of a wine and jam spill out of the carpet, though we'd probably get something more heavy-duty if we wanted perfection. It completely transformed our upholstery, however, taking both an old couch and a car to next-level clean.
The Independent

8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on

The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
Footwear News

Walmart Employee Goes Viral After Teasing Black Friday $1 ‘Spicy’ Shoes, $5 Reebok Backpacks & More Deals in TikTok Video

Jennifer Chrisman, a Walmart employee from Booneville, Ark., has garnered attention for a TikTok she posted on Nov. 9 breaking down all the Black Friday deals shoppers should know about. And it went viral. Chrisman took viewers on a tour of the store in a video that has now gained over 2.3 million views. The retail worker pointed out items on sale, enthusiastically comparing Walmart’s original and discounted prices. From $5 Reebok backpacks to $1 “spicy” platform slides in varying pastel shades, she teased some impressive deals. Chrisman carded through racks of cheaply priced clothing, taking videos of on-sale onesies, makeup palettes,...
BOONEVILLE, AR

