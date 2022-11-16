ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12

Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Rogers, Bulldogs turning the page to important Battle for the Golden Egg

There was no question what was on most of the minds of people in and around Davis Wade Stadium when the clock his all zeros on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after the Bulldogs routed East Tennessee State 56-7, all focus was then on No. 14 Ole Miss in the Battle for the Golden Egg. The Bulldogs and Rebels will meet on Thanksgiving night in Oxford and State is looking to end a two-game streak by the rivals on that night.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg soccer trio sign college commitments

Photo: From left, Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross, and Asia Robinson, who signed college letters of intent to play at the next level. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Three important parts of the Lewisburg girls soccer program Friday officially declared where their playing careers will take them next season. Seniors Kennedi Turner, Briley Ross,...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Daily Mississippian

University food trucks race to keep up

Long lines occupy the University of Mississippi pathways as customers await their orders at the several food truck locations on campus. Hibachi, burritos and philly cheese steaks are only a few of the many options available to customers once lunch time comes around. Despite the variety of foods and the...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening

The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford’s Dunkin’ Donuts To Open Friday

The long awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store that moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS

