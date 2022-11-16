Read full article on original website
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
wild941.com
Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows
There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Downtown Tampa Winter Village: Holiday Date Idea with NEW Fun
Get ready to buckle up those skates for a unique experience in Downtown Tampa– ice...
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
fox13news.com
Lakeland church volunteers help local families by paying for loads of laundry
LAKELAND, Fla. - Volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland have been helping local families fight rising costs for laundry. Families at the Laundry Spot in Lakeland got a break Friday as they got to do their laundry for free. It's an especially big deal for single mothers like Marybeth Santana, who has four kids.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
On Stands Now: The Carol Effect
December 7 will mark one year since the passing of Carol Jenkins Barnett. The majority of Lakelanders likely know she is the daughter of Publix founder George Jenkins, was a tremendous leader of her own within the supermarket chain and was an extremely generous philanthropist. But you might not know...
fox13news.com
More than 20 Hillsborough children finally placed with forever families on National Adoption Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Judge Miriam Valkenburg took the bench with a team of teddy bears by her side. "I’m not used to walking into a courtroom and seeing a bunch of smiles usually people are very unhappy," Valkenburg said as she greeted the gallery. It was the happiest...
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
fox13news.com
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
Beach Beacon
Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory
NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss. The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a...
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
floridaing.com
Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love
When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
Ticketmaster cancels general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Because Karma is Ticketmaster.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
813area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Tampa
We can almost smell the Thanksgiving aroma now in the streets!. And for most, it’s in the kitchen too. But if you want to spend your holiday nostalgia without the kitchen elbow grease, Thanksgiving-theme restaurants can come to your rescue. But alas, not everyone is a Turkey fan. If...
wild941.com
Gisele Bündchen Out With New Jiu-Jitsu Instructor In Costa Rica
You know what they say about women! When they’re done they’ve been done for a long time. It seems that’s the case for Gisele Bundchen who was seen out on a date in Costa Rica this weekend. So, who’s the lucky new man you might be asking...
