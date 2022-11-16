ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

wild941.com

Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows

There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland church volunteers help local families by paying for loads of laundry

LAKELAND, Fla. - Volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland have been helping local families fight rising costs for laundry. Families at the Laundry Spot in Lakeland got a break Friday as they got to do their laundry for free. It's an especially big deal for single mothers like Marybeth Santana, who has four kids.
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

On Stands Now: The Carol Effect

December 7 will mark one year since the passing of Carol Jenkins Barnett. The majority of Lakelanders likely know she is the daughter of Publix founder George Jenkins, was a tremendous leader of her own within the supermarket chain and was an extremely generous philanthropist. But you might not know...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
RIVERVIEW, FL
floridaing.com

Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love

When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
813area.com

Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Tampa

We can almost smell the Thanksgiving aroma now in the streets!. And for most, it’s in the kitchen too. But if you want to spend your holiday nostalgia without the kitchen elbow grease, Thanksgiving-theme restaurants can come to your rescue. But alas, not everyone is a Turkey fan. If...
TAMPA, FL

