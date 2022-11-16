Read full article on original website
Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him
Ben White: ‘After training, the last thing I want to do is watch football’
Ben White did not watch much football during his childhood in Dorset. It was never on in the house, his parents were just not interested. Does he have any World Cup memories? “Not that stick out,” the Arsenal and England defender says. And you will not find him flicking on a match in the evenings nowadays, either.
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
