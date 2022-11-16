Read full article on original website
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. ADA plunged to a low of $0.32, which was much lower than the all-time high of over $3. With a market cap of $11 billion, it means that its valuation has plunged by almost $80 billion in the past few months. So, is ADA a good investment or is it a value trap?
Are your funds safe? Crypto lending platforms continue to fall
Genesis Capital have become the latest firm to get caught up in the crypto crash, suspending withdrawals yesterday. Gemini soon followed, suspending withdrawals on their Earn product. These are all yield -earning services, however – very different from FTX. FTX’s biggest transgression was masquerading as an exchange while acting...
Crypto price prediction: SSV, SafePal (SFP), Chiliz (CHZ)
Cryptocurrency prices remained on edge this week as the collapse of FTX continued. During the week, Genesis, a leading crypto exchange, suspended its withdrawals briefly. Similarly, a crypto lender associated with Digital Currency Group (DCG) suspended most of its business. Bitcoin remained at $16,000. Here are the top coins to trade during the weekend: SSV, SafePal, and Chiliz.
Will APTOS hit the $5 resistance level soon after its 8% rally today?
APT is up by more than 7% today and could rally toward the $5 resistance level in the near term. APT, the native coin of the Aptos blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The rally comes despite the broader crypto market underperforming once again.
Mars Token price analysis: MRST could be the next big thing
The Mars Token price has been in a consolidation mode in the past few days as investors assess the future of the coin. MRST was trading at $0.0552, where it has been since Wednesday. This price is about 81% below the highest level this month. What is Mars Token?. The...
Polkadot Price: DOT/USD on edge amid contagion risks
Polkadot price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days as the crypto sell-off gains steam. DOT/USD was trading at $5.631, which was slightly below this week’s high of $6. This price is also about 25% below the highest point this month. Polkadot ecosystem challenges.
Binance Coin price prediction as renko forms Inverted H&S
The Binance Coin price remained under intense pressure on Thursday as investors remained worried about the crypto industry. BNB dropped to a low of $262, which was the lowest level since November 9 of this year. It has plunged by more than 27% from its highest point this year. BSC...
Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses
Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
Binance never viewed FTX as competition, says Changpeng Zhao
This article has been updated to include a comment from Currency.com. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has pointed out that his cryptocurrency exchange was never in competition with FTX. CZ, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, fielded numerous questions regarding his company and FTX in a recent interview with CNBC.
FTX’s bankruptcy filings show ‘complete failure of corporate controls’
Bankruptcy filings have called out Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the entire FTX team for a complete failure of corporate controls. The latest bankruptcy filings have blasted SBF and his executives for completely failing to have a handle on their corporate affairs. FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers claim that SBF is actively trying...
Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies, says Jack Mallers
Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency and differs from the other coins and tokens currently available in the market. Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, a company that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin, said Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned this during a recent interview with CNBC. When...
