Pembroke, NC

Future teachers attend Educator for a Day event at UNCP

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
School of Education Dean Loury Floyd (standing) shown with UNCP education majors during a recent Brave Educator for a Day event. Photo by UNCP

More than 80 high school and community college students recently participated in the annual Brave Educator for a Day event at UNC Pembroke.

Prospective students toured the campus, met with program coordinators, connected with UNCP education majors through a panel discussion. Dr. Jamie Pendergrass served as the keynote speaker.

Additionally, students got a chance to learn and ask questions on various topics, including our signature scholarship opportunities, such as our Brave Scholars Program and the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.

Participating school districts included Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett, Richmond, Scotland, the Public Schools of Robeson County and Whiteville City Schools. Students from Richmond, Robeson and Sandhills community colleges also participated.

The Brave Educator for a Day, organized by the School of Education, began in 2021.

“With each event that is held, we see continuous growth in the number of participants who are interested in joining the teaching profession,” said LaMorris Smith, director of Teacher Recruitment.

“Research tells us that the kind of preparation teachers have had before entry and the support they receive strengthens teacher retention,” Smith said.

“Statistics as such leads the efforts of the Office of Teacher Recruitment. Recruiting and retaining teachers is a must –– now more than ever. Bringing awareness to individuals about the profession that will put great teachers in front of our students is one of our leading recruitment efforts.”

The Richmond Observer

