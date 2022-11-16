Flies are speedy breeders, disease vectors, annoying and costly if not handled appropriately. A single fly that enters through a door or window can produce hundreds of eggs and carry thousands of harmful microorganisms. To put the risk into perspective, these pests can carry more contaminants than a public bathroom. There are preventive measures you can implement to help keep their bothersome presence and ability to contaminate products to a minimum while ensuring productivity is met. Awareness, identification and being proactive are key to protecting your business and your bottom line.

