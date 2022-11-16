Read full article on original website
Re-Commerce Network Provides Complete Plug-and-Play Infrastructure for Retailers
FloorFound launched what is said to be the largest over-sized re-commerce network in North America. Now retailers can get up and running quickly with a complete plug-and-play infrastructure that includes the people, processes and technology required to turn oversized returns into reclaimed revenue with little to no upfront investment, inventory risk or sales cannibalization.
FinTech for the Future: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic
Historically, organizations operating within the transportation and logistics space have been slower to adopt emerging technologies. These industries rely on a complex infrastructure that must be perfectly balanced to maintain business continuity, meaning many business owners and decision-makers adopt the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach when it comes to technology and payment processing.
3 Steps to Creating a Sustainable E-Commerce Supply Chain
E-commerce boomed during the pandemic and shows no sign of slowing down. Morgan Stanley reports that e-commerce now makes up over one-fifth of retail sales and projects that e-commerce sales will grow from $3.3 trillion today to $5.4 trillion by 2026. However, this growth in e-commerce is exacting a large...
4 Ways UHF RFID Can Accelerate Supply Chains and Logistics
Supply chain disruptions continue to make manufacturing and distributing products a challenge with organizations in both private and public sectors struggling to accurately track and efficiently manage the movement of products and assets. These challenges are compelling shipping, warehousing and logistics firms to search for new ways to increase efficiencies through technology, such as using Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions to accelerate processes with smaller workforces, while improving the accuracy of asset tracking.
Transportation Platform Streamlines Procuring Freight
Trimble Transportation launched Engage Lane, an agile transportation procurement platform that assists carriers and shippers in uncovering better ways to move freight together. From Trimble:. Engage Lane carriers receive instant freight lead options, direct with shippers, based on location of operation. Carriers set up the EDI process once and connect...
How to Protect Logistics Facilities from Flies
Flies are speedy breeders, disease vectors, annoying and costly if not handled appropriately. A single fly that enters through a door or window can produce hundreds of eggs and carry thousands of harmful microorganisms. To put the risk into perspective, these pests can carry more contaminants than a public bathroom. There are preventive measures you can implement to help keep their bothersome presence and ability to contaminate products to a minimum while ensuring productivity is met. Awareness, identification and being proactive are key to protecting your business and your bottom line.
Retailers’ Solutions for an Unsettled 2022 Shopping Season
With Black Friday/Cyber Monday fast approaching, economists and retail insiders alike agree on one thing for sure—an atypical 2022 holiday shopping season is looking like a bumpy ride into uncharted territory. On the positive side, with the worst of the global pandemic seemingly behind us, consumers are anxious to...
