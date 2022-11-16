Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Basketball-U.S lose top spot in FIBA rankings after 12 years as Spain take over
(Reuters) – The United States men’s basketball team have been knocked off the top of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world rankings for the first time in over 12 years, with Spain taking over. Spain, who have enjoyed success in recent years including winning the FIBA Basketball World...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final
(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season finale. Djokovic, chasing a sixth...
104.1 WIKY
Gay people living under radar in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) – A group of Arab friends living in Qatar’s capital Doha met up over cocktails and snacks last week, exchanging opinions as they flicked through profiles of gay men on dating apps Tinder and Grindr. The phone of one flashed with a message from a suitor...
Comments / 0