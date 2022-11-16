Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Idaho8.com
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
NEW YORK (AP) — With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets have acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash. The Mets also claimed right-hander William Woods off waivers from NL East rival Atlanta and cut first baseman Dominic Smith and reliever Sean Reid-Foley. All three newcomers offer depth as the Mets rebuild their pitching staff this offseason after three starters and a string of key relievers became free agents. Ahead of Friday night’s deadline, the Mets chose not to tender 2023 contracts to Smith and Reid-Foley. Both now become free agents.
Idaho8.com
MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut
NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch. The 2019 NL MVP was jettisoned by the Los Angeles Dodgers after batting .210 with 19 homers this season. The 27-year-old outfielder had 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS while earning $17 million.
Dodgers Minor League Club Reflects on Cody Bellinger's Time with Org
LA’s Minor league affiliate says their goodbyes to Cody Bellinger via Twitter, if this is indeed the end
Idaho8.com
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger has been cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead. While prized for his defensive prowess, Bellinger has endured a stunning regression on offense over the last three seasons.
Chris Antonetti Identifies Catcher And Pitcher As Positions Guardians Will Look To Improve At
Chris Antonetti says Cleveland will explore the catcher and pitcher markets this offseason.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and set to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup after a one-game absence. Coach Sean McVay says the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saint. Stafford went into the protocol 10 days ago after a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game. Stafford was cleared Friday after meeting with team doctors.
Comments / 0