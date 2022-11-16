Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
2nd round playoffs: GHS continues playoff roll, heads to 1st Elite 8 since '14
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — After nearly seven years without a playoff win, the current Gainesville squad is proving that the playoffs are very much to their liking. A powerful Gainesville offense piled up 507 yards and a physical defensive effort held Class 6A’s top rusher to less than 100 yards to push the Red Elephants into their first Elite 8 round since 2014 with a 42-21 win over South Paulding Friday night at City Park Stadium.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Griffin, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Griffin. The Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Griffin High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Griffin High School on November 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
flagpole.com
Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens
Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was downtown Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion revitalization project expected to bring more economic vitality to the city. The 50-acre development will take the place of The Gulch, a plot of undeveloped land adjacent to the State Farm Arena and […] The post New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
boxofficepro.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy
According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who won praise from residents for keeping buildings closed durin...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
Georgians react to death of longtime Georgia House speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — The United States’ longest-serving Republican state House speaker, Georgia’s David Ralston, died Wednesday after an extended illness. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ralston had recently decided to not pursue another term as speaker, a job he had held since...
The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WMAZ
Countdown to Georgia runoff: How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime
13WMAZ wants to cut down the mudslinging and name-calling between candidates and just get to the issues. Here's a breakdown of each candidates' stance on crime.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
