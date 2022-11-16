ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

2nd round playoffs: GHS continues playoff roll, heads to 1st Elite 8 since '14

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — After nearly seven years without a playoff win, the current Gainesville squad is proving that the playoffs are very much to their liking. A powerful Gainesville offense piled up 507 yards and a physical defensive effort held Class 6A’s top rusher to less than 100 yards to push the Red Elephants into their first Elite 8 round since 2014 with a 42-21 win over South Paulding Friday night at City Park Stadium.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was downtown Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion revitalization project expected to bring more economic vitality to the city.  The 50-acre development will take the place of The Gulch, a plot of undeveloped land adjacent to the State Farm Arena and […] The post New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
boxofficepro.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy

According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy