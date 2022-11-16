ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jennifer Geer

10 free holiday things to do in Chicago

You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bonnie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is ready to show you what she's been learning. Meet Bonnie. Bonnie is an energetic 1-year-old pup in a compact body. She came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. Bonnie loves physical and mental enrichment. She is very smart and blossoms in her training classes. She is eager to learn new tricks and loves to show them off.  She is seeking an adopter who is willing to continue her training and would thrive in a quieter neighborhood. Bonnie loves belly rubs, leaping in the air for toys, and going for long walks. Come meet her today!Bonnie is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Mr. Fix It: Combat flat tires in the chilling cold weather

CHICAGO — Join Mr. Fix It live in the studio where he shows us a gadget that will help us with low tire pressures and flats as the temperatures drop. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!

According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
newsnationnow.com

Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived

(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

6 @ 6: Emotional support bear, the big ‘icks’ and more

CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 6 @ 6 for the most unique and sometimes hilarious stories of the morning. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season

Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend

After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
CHICAGO, IL

