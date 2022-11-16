Read full article on original website
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral
(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
This orange tabby loves people
Simply Red enjoys playing with his toys, but his favorite thing in the world is a warm lap to curl up on. He loves to relax next to his human. And if you need to leave him home alone, he won’t mind.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bonnie
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is ready to show you what she's been learning. Meet Bonnie. Bonnie is an energetic 1-year-old pup in a compact body. She came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. Bonnie loves physical and mental enrichment. She is very smart and blossoms in her training classes. She is eager to learn new tricks and loves to show them off. She is seeking an adopter who is willing to continue her training and would thrive in a quieter neighborhood. Bonnie loves belly rubs, leaping in the air for toys, and going for long walks. Come meet her today!Bonnie is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Combat flat tires in the chilling cold weather
CHICAGO — Join Mr. Fix It live in the studio where he shows us a gadget that will help us with low tire pressures and flats as the temperatures drop. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!
According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
WATCH: Boy Falls 24-Feet Down Navy Pier Climbing Wall Without Harness
Video footage shows moments before and after the fall.
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
newsnationnow.com
Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived
(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
WGNtv.com
6 @ 6: Emotional support bear, the big ‘icks’ and more
CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 6 @ 6 for the most unique and sometimes hilarious stories of the morning. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Illinois’ Best Christmas Pop-Up Experience Coming To Chicago This Month
SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience. At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time. Let me take you through everything Santa...
Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend
After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
Is Timmothy Pitzen Alive? Documentary Unearths New Details in Missing Aurora Boy Mystery
"What Happened to Timmothy Pitzen," the hour-long documentary, airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and on NBC Chicago digital platforms. Watch NBC 5 Investigates Rob Stafford's exclusive interview with Timmothy's father at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on NBC 5. Timmothy Pitzen was 6 years...
