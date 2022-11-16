For Jennifer Lawrence, preparing to play a wounded veteran in Causeway took time and intense preparation. Part of that preparation included meeting with real veterans to form her character. “It was immensely helpful to meet incredible heroes who are in similar circumstances,” the Oscar-winning actress said during Saturday’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. “And we had help with physical therapists who were in the movie and helped me on how to move. It was extremely informative, and most of all, we wanted to represent [soldiers] correctly.” Causeway follows the story of a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO