ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'

The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark. Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.
WASHINGTON STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired

Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

For your own health, never play against the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are not a good team. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL in fact. They’re trotting out a former XFL quarterback as their starter. They lost Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. They don’t utilize DJ Moore. They’re one of only two teams to have undergone a head coaching change this year. They’re near the bottom of the league in total offense, total defense, and passer rating. Yet, somehow, playing them in 2022 is bad news for your future.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch

Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
Wbaltv.com

Ravens preview week 11: Ravens face Carolina after restful bye week

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will host the Carolina Panthers (3-7) at M&T Bank Stadium for a NFL week 11 matchup. The Ravens will see a familiar face at quarterback for the Panthers as the former Browns player Baker Mayfield is scheduled to start. He is 3-5 against the Ravens in his career, winning his last game against them in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy