Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
FOX Sports
Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
Bijani: Was the hatchet ever really buried between Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera?
Taking pleasure in beating someone who once thought you weren’t good enough, and having the opportunity to do it again, has to be something Rivera has on his mind every time he lines up across from Smith.
Yardbarker
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'
The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark. Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.
Sporting News
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
Steve Wilks Still Wants to See Sam Darnold
Darnold could get some game action real soon.
NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert
The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
Deadspin
For your own health, never play against the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are not a good team. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL in fact. They’re trotting out a former XFL quarterback as their starter. They lost Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. They don’t utilize DJ Moore. They’re one of only two teams to have undergone a head coaching change this year. They’re near the bottom of the league in total offense, total defense, and passer rating. Yet, somehow, playing them in 2022 is bad news for your future.
NFL
Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch
Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11
Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens is all about the quarterbacks—including one that isn’t guaranteed to actually hit the field. Let’s cover those headliners in Week 11’s top storylines. Master Mystifier. On Thursday, Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb referred to...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens preview week 11: Ravens face Carolina after restful bye week
The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will host the Carolina Panthers (3-7) at M&T Bank Stadium for a NFL week 11 matchup. The Ravens will see a familiar face at quarterback for the Panthers as the former Browns player Baker Mayfield is scheduled to start. He is 3-5 against the Ravens in his career, winning his last game against them in 2021.
Panthers updated roster heading into Week 11 vs. Ravens
Here’s the Carolina Panthers’ current active roster (at least as of Friday night) rolling into their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4
Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer
