Buffalo, NY

104.5 The Team

Belichick Stands Between New York Jets & The Playoffs

A victory on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, will put the New York Jets on top of the AFC East with seven wins. With triumphs over the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, Robert Saleh and his "all gas, no brake" crew own the needed tie-breakers that have Jets fans salivating for a potential playoff birth. 2010 was the last time Gang Green visited the NFL tournament in January. Now, one man in particular is out to ruin those dreams, as he has many times before. Bill Belichick.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches (196 centimeters) were reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Partway across the state, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet (1.8 meters). The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area, rivaling the eye-popping amounts that fell during similar storms in 2014 and 1945. The snowfall totals, which began accumulating Thursday night in some spots, “would be on the order of historic not only for any time of year but for any part of the country,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Pereira, at NWS headquarters in College Park, Maryland.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

New York Jets Players Lose Close Friends In UVA Shooting

Chris Glaser is a big guy. At 6-4 and 306 pounds, it takes a lot to rattle the rookie offensive lineman, currently on the New York Jets practice squad. Glaser was signed this year by the Jets out of the University of Virginia. He has remained close to his Cavalier teammates and the campus. He still receives the university’s alerts. He knew before most that something terrible was potentially happening on Sunday night. He could have never imagined that three friends would be tragically killed nor could his Jets teammate, 3rd-year cornerback Bryce Hall. Hall played at Virginia with two of the shooting victims.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

