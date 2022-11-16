Read full article on original website
Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods
Latest update from WVU head coach Neal Brown.
Bijan Robinson’s career game carries Texas past Kansas
Bijan Robinson rushed for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns as Texas rolled to 55-14 win over mistake-prone Kansas
LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Follow along for live updates between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks.
No. 9 Clemson scores early, often in easy win over Miami
DJ Uiagalelei passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a game- and career-high 89 yards and a
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland
The Buckeyes forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the final seconds to seal the victory.
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles (4-0) led this one by 13 in the...
