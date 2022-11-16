ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Murdoch Bails: Trump Speech Hidden by Fox News Online, Mocked in NY Post as “Florida Man Makes Announcement”

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Republican Jewish Coalition he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter

Days after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, among the first major GOP events in the wake of midterm elections.The event marks an early test for the twice-impeached former president’s influence and political standing in a party fractured by his volatility, investigations and persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.He told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network, and he echoed his widely condemned claims that American Jewish people are insufficiently supportive of his Irsrael policies.His...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Daily Mail

Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks

Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Miami

Photos: Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi Biden, second from right, and her fiancÃ© Peter Neal, right, and Neal's dog Charlie, across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 20, 2022, as they return from a weekend at the Biden's beach home in Delaware. Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. FILE - Naomi Biden, right, and fiancÃ© Peter Neal attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy