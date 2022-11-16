ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives South Carolina a chance to upset Tennessee

South Carolina is looking to play spoiler on Saturday against one of its SEC East rivals. Tennessee won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game, but the Volunteers are still in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel’s squad is ranked No. 5, a good spot with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to meet in Week 13.
Shane Beamer shares status on 2 South Carolina RBs ahead of Tennessee game

South Carolina will look to end Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The good news? It’s a night game. The bad news? Everything else. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced Thursday during his weekly radio show that both MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith would miss Saturday’s...
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
