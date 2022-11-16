‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo’s First Week at the CIA Gets Chaotic (VIDEO)

“You know you’re in a hit when you get messages from people you were at school with or people you haven’t heard from in a long time,” Bill Nighy said during the Sony Pictures Classics panel for Living at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. He continued, “Everyone always says the same thing [in response to the film], which is they hit the street and they want to go do something they’re inspired to make the most of it. It’s a very inspirational film. It’s uplifting in the way that sometimes tragedy can be.” RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO