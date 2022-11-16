ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Bergen Record

Unbeaten Caldwell survives Westwood scare to reach Group 2 state football final

FRANKLIN — Caldwell will carry a 27-game win streak into the NJSIAA Group 2 football final, although Westwood kept that in doubt until Saturday’s closing minutes. Louie Anemone’s 12-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining was the difference in the Chiefs’ 13-7 state-semifinal win at Franklin High School. Caldwell (12-0) awaits the winner of Sunday’s...
CALDWELL, NJ

