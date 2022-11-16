WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where a Tesla shareholder is challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by Tesla board members who had conflicts of interest due to personal and professional ties to Musk. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, also alleges that the shareholder vote to approve that compensation was based on an incomplete and misleading proxy statement. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that proxy wrongly described members of the compensation committee as “independent,” and characterized all the milestones that triggered vesting in the stock options as “stretch” goals meant to be difficult to achieve, even though internal projections indicated that three operational milestones were likely to be achieved within 18 months of the stockholder vote. “Any action by stockholders based on a materially misleading proxy is a nullity and the grant fails,” according to a brief by the plaintiff’s attorneys.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO