Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
FTX bankruptcy battles loom between Bahamas and United States
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a move that shocked FTX customers and market participants, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) announced...
FTX bankruptcy filings rebuke SBF, decry ‘complete absence of trustworthy financial information'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the documents were shared with the media, the reasons for the delay became clear: A near-total absence...
FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets
An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
FTX's founder Bankman-Fried says he failed to see warning signs - NYT
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said he expanded his business too fast and failed to notice signs of trouble at the exchange, whose downfall sent shock waves through the crypto industry, the New York Times reported late on Monday.
Janet Yellen says FTX collapse shows cryptocurrencies are "risky… even dangerous" investments
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told CBS News that the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which sent shockwaves through the crypto world last week with its bankruptcy filing, should serve as a warning to Americans about investing their money in "extremely risky" financial products traded in a space lacking "appropriate supervision and regulation."
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
Gold, silver sink on bearish outside markets, hawkish Fed-speak
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday. A strong rally...
