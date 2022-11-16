ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy battles loom between Bahamas and United States

In a move that shocked FTX customers and market participants, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) announced...
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets

An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
The Associated Press

Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where a Tesla shareholder is challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by Tesla board members who had conflicts of interest due to personal and professional ties to Musk. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, also alleges that the shareholder vote to approve that compensation was based on an incomplete and misleading proxy statement. Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that proxy wrongly described members of the compensation committee as “independent,” and characterized all the milestones that triggered vesting in the stock options as “stretch” goals meant to be difficult to achieve, even though internal projections indicated that three operational milestones were likely to be achieved within 18 months of the stockholder vote. “Any action by stockholders based on a materially misleading proxy is a nullity and the grant fails,” according to a brief by the plaintiff’s attorneys.
Vice

Feds Arrest Two Russians Behind ‘World’s Largest Library’ of Pirated Books

Earlier this month, the FBI seized several websites associated with Z-Library, one of the world’s largest repositories of pirated books and articles. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice revealed that at the same time it seized the sites, two Russian national who allegedly operated Z-Library were arrested in Argentina at the request of the United States.
kitco.com

Gold, silver sink on bearish outside markets, hawkish Fed-speak

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday. A strong rally...

