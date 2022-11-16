Seldom do students begin their undergraduate studies before getting their driver’s license. But that wasn’t the case for Ella Lingafelter, of East Moline. She earned her associate degree by 16 and is scheduled to graduate from Western Illinois University in the spring at 18 years old. Her bachelor’s degree in information systems will make her one of the youngest graduates ever.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO