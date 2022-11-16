Read full article on original website
Ridgewood Elementary to host annual vendor fair
Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island will host its annual Vendor Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. The school's student council holds the fair each year to raise money for Toys for Tots and QC Paws. This year's vendors include, but aren't limited to:. Bailey...
Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023
Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies — the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High...
Local Western Illinois University student takes a different spin on "graduating early"
Seldom do students begin their undergraduate studies before getting their driver’s license. But that wasn’t the case for Ella Lingafelter, of East Moline. She earned her associate degree by 16 and is scheduled to graduate from Western Illinois University in the spring at 18 years old. Her bachelor’s degree in information systems will make her one of the youngest graduates ever.
High schoolers learn about the trades from the experienced
Aspiring local trade workers are learning about the industry from those already in it. Trade workers are in high demand, and more than 100 Quad-City students learned Thursday at the fifth annual Build Your Career Forum what a job in the industry might be like. Hosted by the Student Trades...
Minnesota is all that matters to Hawkeyes
MINNEAPOLIS — There is only one thing on the minds of Iowa football players right now — Minnesota. The Hawkeyes have played their way to the top of the standings in the scrambled West Division of the Big Ten, one of four teams taking the field Saturday currently sharing the division lead with a 4-3 record.
Gophers target slowing Hawkeye ground game
IOWA CITY – There is no mystery about what the Minnesota defense has in mind when it faces the University of Iowa football team on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are built to stop the run, presenting the Hawkeyes’ hit-and-miss offense with another stiff test in the 3 p.m. Big Ten Conference battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Cy-Hawk Series extended
Football teams from Iowa and Iowa State will continue to meet on the football field through at least 2027. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard jointly announced Thursday a two-year extension of the Cy-Hawk Series. The extension adds a game at Kinnick Stadium...
The final four: Hawkeyes and Pirates
Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 83-67 win at Seton Hall:. Fran McCaffery talked about the need for Filip Rebraca to become more assertive offensively this season. Through three games, the senior forward has done that and more. Rebraca finished with his second double-double in three games, contributing 10...
Clark injures ankle in Hawkeye loss
The fourth-ranked Iowa women's basketball team may have suffered more than its first loss of the season Thursday night when Kansas State edged the Hawkeyes, 84-83. All-American guard Caitlin Clark suffered an ankle injury in the final seconds of the game in Manhattan, Kan., an injury that could impact her availability for Sunday’s 2 p.m. home game against Missouri Valley Conference favorite Belmont.
Hawkeyes never rattled, earn road win
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Against an opponent that was in attack mode from start to finish, the University of Iowa men's basketball team never rattled Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes fought off Seton Hall 83-67 at the Prudential Center to earn a win in the Gavitt Games matchup. “I thought...
