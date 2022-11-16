ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former 5-star recruit: Auburn's new facility is 'definitely top 3'

The best recruit on Auburn’s roster won’t get to enjoy the program’s flashy new facility for more than just a few months before he turns pro. But senior linebacker Owen Pappoe knows the value it holds for the future of the Tigers’ recruiting efforts. “Me being...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12

Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.
AUBURN, AL
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
SpartanNation

Two Spartans accept invites to Reese's Senior Bowl

Michigan State football looks to secure bowl eligibility this weekend when they host Indiana in the Spartans' final home game of the 2022 season. However, two MSU seniors will go bowling regardless after accepting invitations to the annual Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Wide receiver Jayden...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers Opelika edge Brenton Williams

Auburn did not have to look far to find their latest target. The Tigers extended an offer to Opelika 3-star edge rusher Brenton Williams on Thursday. Williams had been committed to Coastal Carolina since June 12 but decommitted Thursday before announcing his offer from Auburn as well as two from Penn State and Missouri.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy