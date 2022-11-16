Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO