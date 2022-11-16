Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provides positive update on freshman wide receiver
Alabama’s wide receiver room could be adding some reinforcements in the near future. On Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban informed the media that freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson was “finally healthy.”. Anderson has been nursing a foot injury for the majority of the season and hasn’t seen any...
Former 5-star recruit: Auburn's new facility is 'definitely top 3'
The best recruit on Auburn’s roster won’t get to enjoy the program’s flashy new facility for more than just a few months before he turns pro. But senior linebacker Owen Pappoe knows the value it holds for the future of the Tigers’ recruiting efforts. “Me being...
Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12
Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on Auburn in Iron Bowl
Alabama football schedule: Week 13 Week 13 – Alabama vs Auburn Tigers Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Two Spartans accept invites to Reese's Senior Bowl
Michigan State football looks to secure bowl eligibility this weekend when they host Indiana in the Spartans' final home game of the 2022 season. However, two MSU seniors will go bowling regardless after accepting invitations to the annual Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Wide receiver Jayden...
LSU 2024 commit Zion Ferguson talks plans to see Tigers as season winds down
Georgia cornerback commit Ferguson will be in attendance for UAB game, plans to attend SEC championship as well in nearby Atlanta.
Auburn offers Opelika edge Brenton Williams
Auburn did not have to look far to find their latest target. The Tigers extended an offer to Opelika 3-star edge rusher Brenton Williams on Thursday. Williams had been committed to Coastal Carolina since June 12 but decommitted Thursday before announcing his offer from Auburn as well as two from Penn State and Missouri.
