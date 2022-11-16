ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside is attempting to convey again its glory days

West Palm Beach was the Jim Crow South — Black folks tried everything they could to thrive under those conditions. If you speak to Black elders in the Historic Northwest District, they’ll tell you about one premier venue that felt like a safe haven for their excellence. And it just so happened to attract jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, to name a few.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Boynton Seaside, Wellington, West Palm Seaside eating places briefly closed

Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. Sixteen restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 13 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 400 violations during 132 recent...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park

Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Sues Starbucks Over Hot Water Incident

CLAIM: Miriam Engel Ordered A ‘Tall Pike Pour Over’ And A Side Cup Of Hot Water. Then Something Went Wrong On Military Trail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Miriam Engel is suing Starbucks after what she alleges was a serious incident […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting

1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System

Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach

You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

