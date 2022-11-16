Read full article on original website
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Week in Review: Nora district hotel, condo sales and new restaurant alert
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com today. Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment? You can find the stories here: ...
cw34.com
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
west-palm-beach-news.com
The Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside is attempting to convey again its glory days
West Palm Beach was the Jim Crow South — Black folks tried everything they could to thrive under those conditions. If you speak to Black elders in the Historic Northwest District, they’ll tell you about one premier venue that felt like a safe haven for their excellence. And it just so happened to attract jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, to name a few.
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection
Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Boynton Seaside, Wellington, West Palm Seaside eating places briefly closed
Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. Sixteen restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 13 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 400 violations during 132 recent...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
Banyan Boulevard fully reopen in West Palm after months of construction
There is some good news for people who work, live and visit downtown West Palm Beach. Banyan Boulevard is fully back open.
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
Which Palm Beach County choice program schools are most competitive? A look at the numbers
As thousands of Palm Beach County families submit applications for their children to attend one of the school district’s choice programs next year, many will be vying for a select number of seats in highly competitive programs that are housed in just 15 schools. There are 330 choice programs...
Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park
Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
Boca Raton Woman Sues Starbucks Over Hot Water Incident
CLAIM: Miriam Engel Ordered A ‘Tall Pike Pour Over’ And A Side Cup Of Hot Water. Then Something Went Wrong On Military Trail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Miriam Engel is suing Starbucks after what she alleges was a serious incident […]
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting
1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
