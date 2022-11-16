ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K

MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, November 1965

The country’s two most important civil rights leaders visit the UW campus this month. On the second, John Lewis, the 25-year-old national chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, returns to Madison for two speaking engagements on the second, starting with a noon rally on the Memorial Union steps. That night, he tells a crowd of about 400 in the Great Hall that “that racism is embedded in the very heart of this country. A system of segregation which puts more value on property rights than on human rights.” After a standing ovation, the group moves up Langdon Street to the Hillel Foundation for a freedom hootenanny.[i] During the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in March, Lewis who severely beaten on the Edmund Pettus bridge.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI

