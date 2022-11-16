Read full article on original website
Blowout wins are allowing FSU to rest starters, leading to faster play at end of season
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State, for four games in a row, has emptied its bench in blowout victories. This has made for feel-good moments, such as running back CJ Campbell scoring a touchdown against Georgia Tech in his first game back from what should’ve been a season-ending leg break or tight end Markeston Douglas snagging a one-handed touchdown on a pretty pass from freshman quarterback AJ Duffy in today’s 49-17 win over Louisiana.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's dominant victory over Louisiana, turning attention to Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football won its fourth straight game with a 49-17 win over Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles had another dominant start as they entered halftime with a 35-3 lead. After the game, head coach Mike Norvell recapped the Seminoles' blowout victory. Watch the presser below and full quotes follow:
FSU offers 2024 DB Ebenezer Bouzi during Saturday visit: "It was fantastic"
TALLAHASSEE -- Naples (Fla.) junior cornerback Ebenezer 'Ben' Bouzi made his way to Florida State on Saturday to check out the Seminoles as they hosted Louisiana. After seeing a blowout victory for the home team, Bouzi shared that he was offered by FSU and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson during the visit.
FSU Injury/Availability Report: ‘Noles look good to go vs. Louisiana
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State, despite it being flu season in Tallahassee, looks to have a majority of its roster intact against Louisiana. The Seminoles were only missing three players on their two-deep depth chart during pre-game warm-ups: OL Thomas Shrader, TE Jackson West, and OL Julian Armella. Shrader and West have been sidelined most of the season with injuries.
Three things we learned from FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana
Florida State cruised to a 49-17 win over Louisiana on Saturday afternoon, with the Seminoles emptying the bench for a fourth game in a row during their four-game winning streak. Here are three takeaways following FSU's latest win... 1. FSU is officially ahead of schedule, and it’s a legitimately good...
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
Penalties prove costly in Florida shocking defeat at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ventrell Miller took a seat on Florida’s bench and buried his face in his hands as he was clearly overcome with emotion. Miller, who has been described as the heart and soul of Florida’s team as a sixth-year senior, had been ejected from the Gators’ road game at Vanderbilt due to a questionable targeting call in the fourth quarter.
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
Line of Scrimmage: FSU takes on Louisiana feat. Josh Jagneaux of Ragin’ Review
No. 19 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) is getting set to take on the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) this Saturday inside Doak Campell Stadium, the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Louisiana, in its first year under Michael Desormeaux after the departure of Billy...
Tallahassee, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week
It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TR Morning Briefs: 11/18/2022
Local News Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Thursday. You can listen to the interview here. Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police […]
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
Monticello, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Monticello. The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Aucilla Christian High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Aucilla Christian High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
