Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Blowout wins are allowing FSU to rest starters, leading to faster play at end of season

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State, for four games in a row, has emptied its bench in blowout victories. This has made for feel-good moments, such as running back CJ Campbell scoring a touchdown against Georgia Tech in his first game back from what should’ve been a season-ending leg break or tight end Markeston Douglas snagging a one-handed touchdown on a pretty pass from freshman quarterback AJ Duffy in today’s 49-17 win over Louisiana.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's dominant victory over Louisiana, turning attention to Florida

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football won its fourth straight game with a 49-17 win over Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles had another dominant start as they entered halftime with a 35-3 lead. After the game, head coach Mike Norvell recapped the Seminoles' blowout victory. Watch the presser below and full quotes follow:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Injury/Availability Report: ‘Noles look good to go vs. Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State, despite it being flu season in Tallahassee, looks to have a majority of its roster intact against Louisiana. The Seminoles were only missing three players on their two-deep depth chart during pre-game warm-ups: OL Thomas Shrader, TE Jackson West, and OL Julian Armella. Shrader and West have been sidelined most of the season with injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Three things we learned from FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana

Florida State cruised to a 49-17 win over Louisiana on Saturday afternoon, with the Seminoles emptying the bench for a fourth game in a row during their four-game winning streak. Here are three takeaways following FSU's latest win... 1. FSU is officially ahead of schedule, and it’s a legitimately good...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Penalties prove costly in Florida shocking defeat at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ventrell Miller took a seat on Florida’s bench and buried his face in his hands as he was clearly overcome with emotion. Miller, who has been described as the heart and soul of Florida’s team as a sixth-year senior, had been ejected from the Gators’ road game at Vanderbilt due to a questionable targeting call in the fourth quarter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maclay School football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week

It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/18/2022

Local News Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Thursday. You can listen to the interview here. Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

