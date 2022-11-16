TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO