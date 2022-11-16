ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market

Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.

