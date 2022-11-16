The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Wesley Joseph begins "Monsoon" with unsteady feet, spending his days confused and looking for closure. His bars spill out of him on top of a tastefully restrained beat studded with harmonious backing vocals. There is no escape at night, either, as time and a lack of purpose join forces to keep him awake into the early hours. The image Joseph paints on his latest single is one of an artist reaching breaking point.

1 DAY AGO