DIIV share “official bootleg” album Live at the Murmrr
Indie band DIIV have shared a live album recorded during an acoustic show at Brooklyn’s Murmrr five years ago. Live at the Murmrr includes the band, fronted by Zachary Cole Smith, performing songs from their first two albums, Oshin and Is The Is Are, plus covers of Alex G's "Hollow" and My Bloody Valentine’s "When You Sleep." Scroll down to listen now.
Liv.e announces new album, shares “Wild Animals”
Liv.e has confirmed details of her second album. Girl in the Half Pearl will be released on February 10 next year and features recent single "Ghost" plus new song "Wild Animals," co-written and produced alongside John Carroll Kirby and Solomonphonic. A self-directed video for "Wild Animals" can be seen below.
Babyface Ray shares “Spend It” feat. Blxst and Nija
Detroit emcee Babyface Ray has shared a new track titled “Spend It” featuring Los Angeles rapper/singer Blxst and New Jersey-born, L.A.-based R&B queen Nija. Per a press release, it’s a harbinger of more to come from Face, who dropped FACE earlier this year and has since shared a deluxe edition of the project. A new album, according to the release, is arriving soon, with details to be announced “in the coming days.”
Ab-Soul announces new album, shares lead single “Gang’Nem”
Ab-Soul has announced his first album in six years. Herbert, his fifth studio LP and the follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, draws its title from the Carson, California-raised rapper’s given name. (Ab was born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV in 1987.) It’s scheduled to arrive December 16 via Top Dog Entertainment.
BROCKHAMPTON share new album The Family
BROCKHAMPTON have released The Family, a brand new project the group have dropped prior to going on an indefinite hiatus. The album, which features recent singles "Big Pussy" and "Basement," can be streamed below in full. The Family was originally billed as Brockhampton's "final album." However, the group will release...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Phoebe Bridgers preps for holiday season with new song “So Much Wine”
Each year for the past six years Phoebe Bridgers has released a charity single to coincide with the holidays. This year's entry is a cover of The Handsome Family's 2000 track "So Much Wine," as heard on the country duo's album In The Air. Listen to Bridgers' version, which features contributions from actor/boyfriend Paul Mescal as well as Andrew Bird, below. Proceeds from the "So Much Wine" cover will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Lil Uzi Vert travels from space to the club in the “Just Wanna Rock” video
A month on from dropping the synth-drenched, dance-focused audio, Lil Uzi Vert has shared a video for latest single "Just Wanna Rock." The video shows Uzi travel directly from an intergalactic vehicle to a busy dancefloor before being mobbed by thousands of people on the street outside (perhaps they all want to know where he got that cool Sade T-shirt from). Check it out above.
CLIP joins Araya for “Electro Devil”
Araya has announced an EP called Arena due out next spring and shared its lead single, “Electro Devil” featuring CLIP. On the new track, the Thai-Chilean New Yorker takes his fellow city kid (via Texas) and recent Gen F star out of her lo-fi rap comfort zone for a club-ready fusion of R&B and EDM. The song arrives alongside a Fenn Paider-directed sci-fi visual treatment (embedded below) that places its protagonists in a dystopian future devoid of dance music. Along with several other stylish cyber goths, they hack their way into the mainframe and stage a righteous coup d’etat.
Song You Need: Tanukichan offers a vision of hope on “Don’t Give Up”
It’s fitting that Tanukichan‘s 2018 debut Sundays has become a cult favorite of indie pop fans since its release. Helmed by Hannah van Loon and co-written with Toro y Moi‘s Chaz Bear, Sundays has the texture of a gently released secret with its studiously crafted and effortlessly ethereal sound. Next year, Tanukichan will share her new project Gizmo, out on March 3 via Chaz Bear’s Company Records. Today, you can watch the music video for its just-released second single, premiering on The FADER.
Song You Need: Wesley Joseph’s “Monsoon” sounds like a fresh start
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Wesley Joseph begins "Monsoon" with unsteady feet, spending his days confused and looking for closure. His bars spill out of him on top of a tastefully restrained beat studded with harmonious backing vocals. There is no escape at night, either, as time and a lack of purpose join forces to keep him awake into the early hours. The image Joseph paints on his latest single is one of an artist reaching breaking point.
Freddie Jackson Talks Timeless Hits, His Legendary Career, Thoughts On Today’s R&B & More With Konan [WATCH HERE]
Freddie Jackson dropped by Magic 95.9 to catch up with Konan and unpack his legendary career! He shared his thoughts on some of music’s timeless hits, how he dealt with the pandemic, his opinions on today’s R&B, and more! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your […]
Watch Soccer Mommy’s “Feel It All The Time” video
Sophie Allison (Soccer Mommy) has shared the fifth visual treatment for a track from her third studio LP, Sometimes, Forever. The new video for “Feel It All The Time” comes courtesy of Zev Magasis — a frequent collaborator with Alex G and Supreme — and follows ones for “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” “Bones,” and “newdemo.”
Danny Brown, HEALTH, and Meechy Darko join Korn for “Worst Is On Its Way” remix
Korn's creative and commercial peak in late '90s/early '00s is undeniable. You've got Follow The Leader (that album is a lot weirder than even its strange smash singles would have you believe), the even-darker Issues, and the ambitious, underrated Untouchables, a formidable hat trick of albums from the nu-metal group. In a shrewd showcase of their influence, Korn have shared a new remix of their song "Worst Is On Its Way," helmed by HEALTH with verses from Danny Brown and Meechy Darko.
Weyes Blood’s search for the signal in the noise
The singer/songwriter/sound sorceress discusses the heavy themes of her fifth album, And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on the latest episode of The FADER Interview. Natalie Mering may well be the world’s most rational optimist. She looks at the planet’s problems pragmatically and unflinchingly — with the knowledge that, in more ways than one, society has passed a dystopian point of no return — but also with a rare emotional nuance that allows this truth to coexist with a stubborn belief in the power of old-fashioned concepts like mercy, hope, and love.
First posthumous Young Dolph album announced with lead single “Get Away”
Paper Route Empire, the Memphis imprint founded by Young Dolph in 2010, has announced the late legend’s first posthumous album. Paper Route Frank was recorded by Dolph in full before his passing, according to a press release, and the label will release the record in December with the full blessing of the rapper’s estate.
AKAI SOLO is looking at his spirit from the outside
The Brooklyn-born-and-raised rapper’s new album, Spirit Roaming, searches for universal truths in murky places. in 1903, Pablo Picasso began to consider his relationships with poverty, uncertainty, and grief, and his work reflected these miseries. He painted prostitutes, beggars, and drunks in sundry blues. It would become known as his “Blue Period,” and artists ever since, from Miles Davis to The Smithereens to Tsubasa Yamaguchi, have adopted the idea.
Key Glock marks the anniversary of Young Dolph’s passing with new EP PRE5L
Key Glock has shared a new EP titled PRE5L. The project arrives on the one-year anniversary of the death of his cousin, fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Dolph’s friends, his family’s IdaMae foundation, and the city of Memphis are also marking the date with Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service (Dolph Day) in celebration of the late legend’s life.
