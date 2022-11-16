ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — ﻿Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
3 school staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 7 Action News has learned it happened within the Monroe Community Intermediate School District in a program focused on teaching students with special needs.
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools

(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home

The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from a burning home overnight. According to the department, the firefighters extinguished the house fire around midnight and saved 21 puppies that were in the basement. "They were beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of...
