Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
Tv20detroit.com
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence against Galloway is tainted
(WXYZ) — There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki. Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen called much of the evidence in the case into question, saying it was based on privileged material. This means much of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Troubling trend of school threats continues; prosecutor seeks penalties against parents
(WXYZ) — Nearly 50 people in Macomb County alone have been charged with threats of violence against a school, a staff member, or a student this year. That is a 50-percent increase from last year. Early this week a Ferndale middle school and high school were closed after two...
Tv20detroit.com
Are federal investigators properly tracking the threat of domestic terrorism?
(WXYZ) — Hate crimes impact lives — even here in metro Detroit, from vandalism and shots fired through a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of two Army veterans in Warren in 2020, to bomb threats called in to the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield this month, to graffiti.
Tv20detroit.com
3 school staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 7 Action News has learned it happened within the Monroe Community Intermediate School District in a program focused on teaching students with special needs.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
Tv20detroit.com
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after police receive 33 additional tips
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has worked with youth hockey teams for at...
Tv20detroit.com
Pharmacist charged with illegally dispensing millions in prescription cough syrup
(WXYZ) — A Livonia-based pharmacist has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing millions of dollars in prescription cough syrup in a federal indictment. Zaman Alshafey was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of dispensing promethazine cough syrup without...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully when Chief James White stepped in to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another day, another standoff in Detroit. But this one had a very different outcome than what we’ve reported on too much lately. Detroit Police Department Chief James White went into the home himself and talked with the alleged gunman, bringing him out without firing any more shots.
Tv20detroit.com
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiters protest Munoz Realty to complain about substandard rental units as eviction rise
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of Detroiters were out Friday, protesting Munoz Realty on Michigan Avenue. One of those protesting was Derek Grigsby. “Is it too much to ask to have decent housing? Come on now. I mean capitalism has gone too far,” said Grigsby. Grigsby is with the...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD Teen Wellness Summit High School Edition tackles mental health for students
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than any other time in history. Kids across America are struggling to cope with mental health issues. Whether depression, anxiety, or trouble coping with daily life. That's why today it's more important than ever to teach young people it's okay to not be okay. Carolyn...
Tv20detroit.com
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools
(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
Tv20detroit.com
Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home
The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from a burning home overnight. According to the department, the firefighters extinguished the house fire around midnight and saved 21 puppies that were in the basement. "They were beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's tree lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 6:20 Friday night, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will be lighting the world's tallest red kettle Downtown at Campus Martius Park. The lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign which this year has an $8.2 million goal. Jacquelyn Cook of...
Tv20detroit.com
Oh, what fun! Watch our 'Light Up the Season' special on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m.
(WXYZ) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation are presenting the 19th annual Detroit tree lighting ceremony tonight. If you can't make it to Campus Martius for the fun, grab some hot cocoa, a warm blanket and your remote,...
Tv20detroit.com
What's the status of construction projects on I-75, I-96, I-696 and I-275?
(WXYZ) — Construction season is wrapping up in metro Detroit, which means getting around will be a little bit easier...for now. But remember, it's only temporary. I checked in with the Michigan Department of Transportation on four major projects that slowed drivers down this year. Starting with I-696 in...
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery donates $50K for MSU scholarships to increase diversity in beer industry
Detroit's Atwater Brewery is donating $50,000 to Michigan State University to create a scholarship program with the goal of diversifying the brewing industry in Michigan and across the country. According to Molson Coors, which owns Atwater, the scholarship will be known as the Atwater Brewery Student Scholarship. It's funded by...
Tv20detroit.com
Finishing touches going in at Campus Martius ahead of Light Up The Season Friday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are only two days left until the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree in Campus Martius. 7 Action News will be televising the evening's festivities complete with musical and athletic performances on stage and on the ice. Thanks to recent warm weather, the rink’s ice...
Comments / 0