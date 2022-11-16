Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production – Contenders L.A.
For Jennifer Lawrence, preparing to play a wounded veteran in Causeway took time and intense preparation. Part of that preparation included meeting with real veterans to form her character. “It was immensely helpful to meet incredible heroes who are in similar circumstances,” the Oscar-winning actress said during Saturday’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. “And we had help with physical therapists who were in the movie and helped me on how to move. It was extremely informative, and most of all, we wanted to represent [soldiers] correctly.” Causeway follows the story of a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while...
Comments / 0