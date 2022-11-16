There was some thought that an injury to Nikolaj Ehlers was only minor and that he would be skating by the end of this week. Things may have changed on that front as Jets head coach Rick Bowness said in his media availability that the Jets are being cautious with Ehlers who may be out for longer than expected. If he’s back on the ice Tuesday or Wednesday, that’s great news. But, if reports of the need for potential surgery are true, this could be problematic for the Jets who have opened the season 10-4-1.

1 DAY AGO