Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood leaves Thursday’s game on stretcher
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made an early exit from Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers after suffering an apparent injury in the second period. Wedgewood, 30, had to be stretchered off the ice after making a pair of stops against Panthers forward Anton Lundell on a breakaway with just over five minutes remaining in the middle frame.
Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets' 3-2 victory over Ducks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson. “My game wasn’t too far...
Sabres claim Tyson Jost off waivers from Wild
The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. Jost, 24, registered zero goals and three assists in 12 games with the Wild to begin the 2022-23 regular season. He’s in the final year of his existing contract (that carries a $2 million cap hit) and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next July.
Forsberg, Senators send Sabres to seventh straight loss 4-1
OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal. “It brings...
Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers to undergo sports hernia surgery
It has been a tough year so far for Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers. He suffered an injury in the second game of the season and hasn’t played since then, missing a month. It’ll be quite a while before he’s back as head coach Rick Bowness told reporters, including Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun that Ehlers will undergo sports hernia surgery next week with no timetable for his return. However, he is expected to return at some point this season.
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avs past Hurricanes
Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche.He proved he could handle it Thursday night.Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2."It's more fun," Francouz said of the steady stream of shots sent in his direction. "You don't have time to think about anything."Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the...
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
Canadiens activate Mike Matheson off injured reserve
The Canadiens will welcome back a key defenseman tonight against Philadelphia as the team announced (Twitter link) that Mike Matheson will make his Montreal debut after being activated off injured reserve. The 28-year-old was acquired from Pittsburgh over the offseason in a move that saw defenseman Jeff Petry and center...
Jets recall young defenseman Ville Heinola
Earlier this month, the agent for Ville Heinola told the Hockey News that his client deserved “a shot to play a run of games to show he can do it” at the NHL level. The young defenseman has been bounced up and down between leagues for his whole career so far, failing to get much consistency from the Winnipeg Jets organization. Perhaps now the squeaky wheel will get some grease. Heinola has been recalled to the Jets roster after they moved Mason Appleton to injured reserve.
Lightning place defenseman Cal Foote on IR
The Tampa Bay Lightning transferred defenseman Cal Foote to injured reserve Friday, notes Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider. He has missed the last three games since suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel last week, one that earned him a three-game suspension. The placement might be a short-term one, however, as the 23-year-old is skating in a non-contact sweater, which suggests he might be close to returning. The Lightning have the option to back-date the placement to last week, in which case they’d be able to activate Foote as soon as Monday.
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
There was some thought that an injury to Nikolaj Ehlers was only minor and that he would be skating by the end of this week. Things may have changed on that front as Jets head coach Rick Bowness said in his media availability that the Jets are being cautious with Ehlers who may be out for longer than expected. If he’s back on the ice Tuesday or Wednesday, that’s great news. But, if reports of the need for potential surgery are true, this could be problematic for the Jets who have opened the season 10-4-1.
Anaheim Ducks place Nathan Beaulieu on IR
Shortly after placing defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk on IR, the Anaheim Ducks have placed fellow blueliner, Nathan Beaulieu, on IR as well, according to CapFriendly and the team’s roster page. No corresponding move was announced and the team now has 22 of 23 players on its roster. Recent recalls of defensemen Drew Helleson and Austin Strand still give Anaheim a comfortable seven defensemen on their roster.
Eric Comrie out multiple weeks with lower-body injury
It’s Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the next little while. Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters including Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News that Eric Comrie will be out for multiple weeks with a lower-body injury. While injury is certainly not what you’re hoping for, sitting...
Columbus Blue Jackets place defenseman Jake Bean on injured reserve
The hits keep coming for the Columbus Blue Jackets. While they still haven’t given an exact timeline for defenseman Jake Bean, he has been moved to injured reserve and is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Bean, 24, had just recently set a season-high with more than 26 minutes...
Minnesota Wild to waive former first-round pick Tyson Jost
Forward Tyson Jost will be placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild when the 1:00 p.m. CT deadline hits, according to a Tweet from the team’s public relations department. After a strong training camp, it’s been anything but to begin the season for Jost. The 24-year-old, acquired via trade last season, has just three assists through 12 games and has been a healthy scratch five times. Averaging just 12:44 per night, his spot in the lineup has faded away with Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno returning to health.
A deep dive into the Buffalo Sabres' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Sabres’ Luukkonen Gets Another NHL Shot with Recall From AHL
The Buffalo Sabres’ strong start to this season is long gone, and so is the optimism that surrounded it. After playing to a 7-3-0 record through their first 10 games, the Sabres have suddenly dropped seven straight and now find themselves ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division. To make matters worse, goaltender Eric Comrie was lost to a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators after Mathieu Joseph inadvertently barreled into him in the crease.
Canucks activate Curtis Lazar, assign Will Lockwood to AHL
The Canucks are set to welcome back one of their centers in advance of Friday night’s game against Los Angeles, as the team announced it has activated Curtis Lazar off injured reserve. To make room for him on the roster, Vancouver re-assigned winger Will Lockwood to AHL Abbotsford. Lazar...
Jets host the Penguins after Connor's hat trick
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kyle Connor recorded a hat trick in the Jets' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Winnipeg has a 6-1-0 record in home games...
