Titans-Packers Inactives

Tennessee scratches cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive lineman Naquan Jones and tight end Kevin Rader in addition to those who can't play because of injuries.
Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable

Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL

There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
