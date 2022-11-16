Read full article on original website
Titans-Packers Inactives
Tennessee scratches cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive lineman Naquan Jones and tight end Kevin Rader in addition to those who can't play because of injuries.
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait
Marcus Mariota struggled in the Atlanta Falcons' last game against the Carolina Panthers. But the coaching staff believes he can still lead the team to victory.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve List
The wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Chargers this week.
Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week
Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
How Daniel Jones Compares to NFL Peers in 2022
Let’s look at how Daniel Jones stacks up against the other NFL starting quarterbacks.
Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable
Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
Broncos Re-Sign WR Tyrie Cleveland to Practice Squad
Denver wanted him back. Denver got him back.
Browns Activate DE Chase Winovich From Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves
Cleveland Browns have added some help on defense ahead of the matchup with the Buffalo Bills, while sending an offensive lineman to the injured reserve.
Jets Sign Free Agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Practice Squad
The football player-turned-doctor is currently working on his residency in Canada.
Halftime Analysis: Clemson 24, Miami 0
No. 9 Clemson played complimentary football in the first half against Miami on Saturday.
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Held Scoreless at Half by No. 1 Georgia
Three Jack Podlesny field goals are the difference as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lead Kentucky 9-0 through two quarters: Here are some halftime thoughts from the Kroger Field press box: Before the Wildcats even ran a single play, Mark Stoops lost a timeout as he tried to challenge a fair ...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL
There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
