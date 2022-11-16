Read full article on original website
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments, a move that came the same day further voter restrictions were added to a significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws. Republican Secretary of...
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. November 17, 2022. Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges. Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. November 15, 2022. Editorial: Election officials have no shortage of problems work on. If veteran and newly elected state legislators are looking for measures to champion that would improve the quality of life and the safety of the people they represent, there are a number of ideas they might consider. Shore up whatever needs to be strengthened to prevent more hospitals from going under, beef up penalties for violent crimes and take whatever next steps are necessary to raise Georgia’s record on mental health services from the gutter.
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. November 14, 2022. Editorial: Endorsements from insider clubs, GOP or Democratic, may be political losers. Louisiana’s wide-open election system isn’t good for either party, Republican or Democrat. Or at least for the party organizations, both wanting a clear-cut system like that in most states. That’s when...
New Mexico attorney general selected as college president
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school’s board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a monthslong national search.
Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off
ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that's still hot but leveling off. The state's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.
North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the...
Louisiana parole eligibility urged for drug informant killer
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parole board is recommending that a man convicted in the 1986 death of drug smuggler and federal informant Barry Seal be made eligible for parole. The Advocate reports that the Pardons and Parole board has sent the recommendation to Gov. John Bel...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. November 11, 2022. Editorial: Post-election, spirit of cooperation should now prevail. This year’s mid-term election saw more interest than in many years in the past. From two proposed state constitutional amendments to some high-interest local races, there was plenty for voters to weigh in on.
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. November 14, 2022. Editorial: From the SC coast to the mountains, welcome progress on new trails. Across South Carolina, from the coast to our mountainous state line, new and expanded trails have certainly made a lot of headlines in recent months. Here are just a few of the exciting developments:
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. November 16, 2022. How many of us forgot to set our clocks back an hour last week when we returned to standard time? How many are still stuck with their body clocks out of whack because of the fall backward in time?. In the digital age, most...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in...
35 historical preservation grants announced in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.
Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West...
Central Texas Thursday Games to Watch: Week 13
Whitney (8-3) vs. No. 5 Pottsboro (10-1) Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. Breakdown: After a solid win over Teague in the opening round of playoffs, the Wildcats look to prolong head coach David Haynes Jr.’s first season. But the Cardinals will prove a tougher challenge.
