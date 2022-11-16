ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

voguebusiness.com

Amid challenges, Farfetch CEO José Neves says tech is the “North Star”

Despite global challenges, Farfetch is leaning into new technologies such as Web3 and sees its roles as fashion's infrastructure as its "North Star", CEO José Neves told Vogue Business on Thursday. The company missed expectations in the third quarter, with revenues rising 1.9 per cent to $593 million. Shares fell 15 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
voguebusiness.com

How can brands future-proof loyalty in an economic downturn?

Investment analysts are forecasting luxury's growth for 2023 to be half that of 2022, due to a slowdown in consumer demand. As the world enters a period of economic downturn, next year will see luxury brands needing to prioritise customer retention — with brand loyalty critical as consumers pull back spend.
The Associated Press

Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com

New York’s Fashion Act gets a makeover. Is it enough?

When the Fashion Act was introduced in New York in January, it was met with some support and a lot of criticism. Now, the coalition behind it has introduced amendments it says will "clarify and strengthen" the bill — enabling it to achieve, if passed, the emissions reductions and other supply chain improvements that its supporters had intended from the start.
The Associated Press

Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool

Canopy Growth Just Made a Smart Move. Here's How to Profit

Canopy is having trouble competing in Canada, so it's setting up a new structure to compete in the U.S. Its acquisition targets still need to be approved by shareholders in early 2023. If its plan moves forward, it'll still need to succeed against competitors and solve its unprofitability too. You’re...
Motley Fool

Why Okta Stock Tumbled Today

An analyst reduced his price target on the company's shares. It wasn't a deep cut, but it was the third reduction by an analyst in as many days. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AdWeek

TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph

Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
voguebusiness.com

With new CEO, Textile Exchange looks to accelerate impact

Textile Exchange founder La Rhea Pepper is stepping down as CEO, effective January 2023, and will be succeeded by Claire Bergkamp, who has been COO since 2020, when she joined the organisation from her longtime post heading sustainability at Stella McCartney.
AdWeek

Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO

Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
Digital Trends

AR glasses will have a dedicated Qualcomm chip in 2023

Qualcomm just announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, reaching a major milestone in AR glasses development. What sets the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 apart from earlier chips that have been used for augmented reality devices, is that this processor is specifically designed for thin and lightweight AR glasses.
Phys.org

New technique accurately measures how 2D materials expand when heated

Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better. One issue holding back these next-generation electronics is the heat...
US News and World Report

Applied Materials Forecasts Strong Q1 Revenue on Easing Supply Chain Woes

(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company's results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...

