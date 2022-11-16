Ex-nurse from Delaware County admits to indecent contact with woman at East Norriton rehab center

Read full article on original website
Related
Norristown Times Herald
Freedom from Hunger Food Drive surpasses goal again
KING OF PRUSSIA — The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has once again surpassed the goal set for its eighth annual Freedom from Hunger Food Drive. The drive, which ran through the month of October, raised the monetary equivalent of 45,000 pounds of food — surpassing its original goal of 40,000 pounds of food.
Norristown Times Herald
Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal
NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
Comments / 0