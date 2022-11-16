The WVU volleyball team will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, still looking for the first Big 12 win and gaining experience along the way. The Mountaineers (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) just came off a battle with TCU, a game in which West Virginia nearly pulled off their first conference victory. However, they were denied in the fifth set, dropping that final set 15-13 to the Horned Frogs.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO