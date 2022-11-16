Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Huggins becomes third all-time winningest coach as WVU rolls Penn, 92-58
Head coach Bob Huggins became the third all-time winningest head coach in NCAA history on Friday, as the West Virginia men's basketball team dominated the Penn Quakers 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (4-0) started out pretty fast by winning the tip and immediately putting up two on the...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football loses bowl eligibility in Senior Day defeat to Kansas State, 48-31
The West Virginia football team hosted No. 15 Kansas State for Senior Day on Saturday Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as the Mountaineers fell to the Wildcats in a 48-31 first-half shootout. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) took on the Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) to try and...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball loses 3-0 to Texas Tech in second-to-last match on the road
The West Virginia volleyball team lost its ninth straight match, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers (7-21, 0-15 Big 12) struggled to maintain a close match with the Red Raiders, falling in their ninth straight match ahead of a season-finale matchup with No. 1 Texas Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball playing for first Big 12 victory on the road against Texas Tech
The WVU volleyball team will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, still looking for the first Big 12 win and gaining experience along the way. The Mountaineers (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) just came off a battle with TCU, a game in which West Virginia nearly pulled off their first conference victory. However, they were denied in the fifth set, dropping that final set 15-13 to the Horned Frogs.
Daily Athenaeum
Tucker shines as No. 4 WVU rifle defeats No. 11 NC State in fall season finale
The No. 5 WVU rifle team concluded its fall season on Friday after hosting No. 11 NC State, where the Mountaineers claimed a 4751-4687 victory. Senior Mary Tucker was the highlight of the day for the Mountaineers (10-1, 5-0 GARC). She set the school record for aggregate score with 1196 and set the NCAA record for smallbore with 597.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer falls in NCAA second round with 4-0 defeat to No. 2 Penn State
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team’s season has come to an end, with a 4-0 defeat against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Both squads battled freezing temperatures and snowy conditions at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania,...
Daily Athenaeum
Senior players reflect on second Big 12 Championship victory in four years
After the WVU women’s soccer team defeated TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Nov. 6, it was a new experience for 27 players. But for three fifth-year seniors, it was a familiar victory. Jordan Brewster, Lauren Segalla and Mackenzie Aunkst were all freshman members of the 2018 WVU...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU defensive back Charles Woods entering the transfer portal
West Virginia football defensive back Charles Woods announced on Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal and will leave WVU. Woods made the announcement on his Instagram story before WVU's matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, writing, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods suffered a broken ankle...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's basketball takes dominant victory over Winthrop, 70-48
The West Virginia women’s basketball team took a 22-point win over Winthrop Thursday morning at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The 10 a.m. tipoff celebrated Education Day, hosting elementary and middle schools in the area. Tip off began with a jump ball won by WVU, starting the Mountaineers’ dominant...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU chases bowl eligibility with home matchup against No. 19 Kansas State
West Virginia football is coming off its first win in the last four games. Now, it will host the No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday as the chase for bowl eligibility continues. The Mountaineers broke through for their fourth victory of the season on Nov. 12, defeating the Oklahoma...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Volleyball vs. Texas Tech 11/19
Daily Athenaeum
DubV 411 Podcast 11/18: Loan forgiveness blues, Lyons is out, and lots to keep you busy this weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. DubV 411 is back for a new week as we head into Thanksgiving weekend! Maddie and Lauren discuss the latest with federal loan forgiveness and the ousting of Shane Lyons as Athletic Director. And for those of you sticking around Morgantown this weekend, there's lots to do, including the Kansas State football game, men's basketball, a dance/theater show, the farmer's market and lots more!
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | The Mountainlair Games Area needs an update
For over 50 years, the Games Area in the Mountainlair — WVU’s student union building — has not had an update. The Games Area includes a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 billiards tables, a lounge area and table tennis. The area used to include an arcade, but it was later removed due to lack of use and replaced with more seating.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU alum creates ode to home in latest album
Huey Mack, a musician from Morgantown, West Virginia, recently released his song “Dear West Virginia," featuring the voices of West Virginia native Brad Paisley and the WVU choir. In the song and video, Mack laments on being far from home and missing the community and people that he grew...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU admin revise proposed changes to faculty tenure, evaluation amid concerns
Last month, the University published its first draft of a new document that, if passed, would have implemented changes to the procedures for faculty appointment, evaluation, promotion and tenure. This would be the first update since 2014, with the public commenting period ending just last week. The goal of the...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU holds vigil honoring transgender lives lost to violence
WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center held a vigil Thursday in remembrance of transgender people who have died due to acts of anti-transgender violence. The event opened with a statement from Ellen Rodrigues, director of the LGBTQ+ Center. “We are here today to remember the lives we could not save,” Rodrigues said....
Daily Athenaeum
Still no arrests made in recent High Street shootings, police say
Morgantown police are still searching for suspects involved in two recent shootings on High Street near WVU’s downtown campus. On Oct. 30, police responded to an early morning shooting outside The Bank, a bar located at 344 High Street. Another shooting was reported just a week later at the intersection of Fayette and High streets.
