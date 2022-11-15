ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ODOT: Great streets make great communities

By Kris Strickler
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4JDK_0jD7qxXm00 Agency program aims to create safer, more accessible and equitable main streets for all road users.

COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING

ODOT's state highways provide vital connections between communities, efficiently moving people and goods across our state. They are the backbone of our economy and our local, regional and international trade depends on them.

But our state highways don't only exist in that big picture. In some communities, they also function as main streets that run through the heart of downtown.

When that happens, there can be a tension between moving intercity traffic quickly and smoothly and making sure that downtown areas are safe, accessible places where people can come together and businesses can thrive.

With our Great Streets program, we're working to make sure state highways, already great at connecting our state, can function as safe and multimodal main streets that connect a community.

In March 2022, the Oregon Transportation Commission allocated $50 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to create our new Great Streets program. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076flF_0jD7qxXm00

This new funding addresses a consistent frustration we have in designing our projects. Transportation funding is often broken into silos, which has made it difficult to coordinate among different projects. We might be able to resurface the roadway with one pot of money, install a crossing with another and improve lighting with a third. This $50 million will allow us to look at streets as a whole and make improvements all at once.

Great Streets aims to address safety and accessibility issues, making improvements for people walking and biking, and improve infrastructure so that people feel safe and welcome in the heart of their community.

As we launch this new effort, we're focusing on fewer projects with a greater impact as opposed to minor interventions. We're also committed to ensuring that small communities, as well as large urban areas, see the benefit of Great Streets funding.

Great Streets improvements could include:

  • Sidewalks and crosswalk improvements
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jD7qxXm00

  • New pavement

  • Lane reduction and reconfiguration

  • Upgraded lighting

  • Bus stop shelters and benches

  • Landscaping

  • Bike lanes

  • Stormwater and water quality upgrades.

    • A few months back, we encouraged our local partners to submit applications for this funding. We're reviewing the initial batch of applications now. There are a lot of good options. In the coming months, ODOT staff will engage in conversations with our local partners about what these improvements might look like and how they can best be designed to improve accessibility and safety. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfOz6_0jD7qxXm00

    We welcome input and feedback on the proposed projects from anyone who wants to have a say in shaping the future of their hometowns. Most people don't think too much about how a state highway functions beyond wishing there were fewer cars along the road with them. But all of us have likely had the experience of walking along a main street that felt much more designed for cars than for people. It's critical that we hear the on-the-ground experience of individuals walking and biking through their community to get this program right.

    Projects will be evaluated on five criteria:

  • Equity: Will this project reduce barriers for historically excluded communities?

  • Pollution: Will the project reduce vehicle emissions?

  • State of Good Repair Status: What improvements are needed to the existing infrastructure and will those improvements be included in this project?

  • Leverage Opportunities: Can the project be combined with another federally funded project? Are local agencies contributing funds?

  • Local Support and Engagement: Has the local community been engaged and do they support the project?

    • We're determined to do our part to help build safer, more accessible and more equitable communities where all road users feel welcome.

    Kris Strickler is director of ODOT. Comments can be directed to 888-Ask-ODOT or Ask.ODOT@odot.state.or.us

    {loadposition sub-article-02}

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

    The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Can Oregon schools rebound from pandemic with fewer students?

    Education leaders tout small wins, but latest report highlights chronic absences and enrollment declines that threaten fundingOregon's public schools shed nearly 30,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but education officials are celebrating academic rebounds and other progress over the past two years. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are doing, by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. According to a new statewide report card, 83% of Oregon ninth graders were on track to graduate during the 2021-22 school year, similar to pre-pandemic levels. That figure had...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    WashCo looking to acquire right-of-way for Cedar Hills sidewalks

    The county is looking for public comments on the project, which can be submitted online.Washington County is looking to add sidewalks in northwest Cedar Hills, and part of that project requires the county to buy some land near the road. Currently, portions of Southwest Meadow Drive and Downing Street do not have continuous sidewalks. The Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation is in the process of purchasing land in the right-of-way in front of homes abutting the space where new sidewalks will be added. The entire project is meant to fill in sidewalk gaps along east side of Meadow Drive from Northwest Pioneer Road to Southwest Walker Road, plus along the south side of Southwest Downing Street from Meadow Drive to Murray Boulevard. The projects are expected to cost a total of $2.73 million, to be paid for by a statewide transportation funding package passed in 2017, as well as funding from Washington County through state income tax revenue. The online open house is available through Sunday, Nov. 20. More information on the project is available online. Comments can also be submitted on the county's project website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
    WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

    Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

    The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
    SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

    The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
    TIGARD, OR
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Kotek sets priorities even as Drazan declines to concede race

    Oregon's next governor says it's time to start work; Kotek lead grows even as Republican says she awaits totals.Democrat Tina Kotek this week specified her top three priorities as Oregon's next governor even as Republican rival Christine Drazan declined to concede the race. Kotek spoke Thursday, Nov. 10, to news reporters and campaign supporters at a gathering at Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. It was her first public appearance since Tuesday night, when the election was still too close to call. She added a little bit to her statement from the previous night, when she...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Kotek on verge of winning Oregon governorship

    The Democrat widens her lead over GOP's Drazan; two media outlets have called the close race for the Democrat.Two media organizations have called Democrat Tina Kotek the winner for Oregon governor in a close race against Republican Christine Drazan. The Oregonian/Oregon Live and Oregon Public Broadcasting made the call as of noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kotek had widened her lead over Drazan to 2 percentage points — 46.2% to 44.2% — when 1.5 million ballots had been tallied. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, with just under 9%, conceded Tuesday night. But Drazan's campaign says it was not conceding yet. "We...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Master gardeners to host free bee webinar

    WashCoMaster Gardeners Association is hosting an online event on Oregon's wide range of native bees next month."Take a Walk on the Wild Side" while learning about Oregon's 600 different species of bees with a free webinar hosted by the Washington County Master Gardener Association. The nonprofit is holding the free Zoom webinar from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Registration is required for "Take a Walk on the Wild Side: Native Bees of Oregon." Andony Melathopoulos, a pollinator specialist and assistant professor in Horticulture at Oregon State University will be joined by Susan Albright, Washington County master gardener and bee specialist...
    WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Democrats poised to keep majorities in Oregon Legislature

    The chambers have been run by the GOP and Democrats, and even tied, in recent decades; here's what the 2023 lineup means.Democrats will remain in charge of both chambers of the Oregon Legislature when the new session opens Jan. 9, but will lack the 60% majorities required to pass revenue-raising measures on their own. Results are incomplete, but Republicans managed to reduce the Democrats' current 18-12 majority in the Senate and 37-23 majority in the House. Whichever party has a majority usually names the House speaker and Senate president. They appoint the members and leaders of committees — where most...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    State measures: Gun safety close, health care trails

    Closest margins are for 114 and 111; moves to curb legislative walkouts and remove slavery have strong support. Oregon Measure 114, which would regulate firearms, was close in updated tallies from Tuesday's election, with 50.3% of voters approving the measure and 49.7% voting "no." Two other statewide measures, neither as controversial as Measure 114, remain on track to approval in returns posted at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The third, Measure 111 — a constitutional right to health care — now appears to be trailing but splitting voters almost 50-50. About 1.4 million ballots had been tallied as of 10 a.m....
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Editorial board: Five takeaways from Oregon's general election

    Women remain political powerhouses, and campaigning statewide on 'Portland is awful' isn't a recipe for winning. It likely is too early to tell exactly how much Oregon will be affected by the Nov. 8 general election, but we can see some immediate impacts. They include: • Women candidates made another strong showing in Oregon Women in politics still face sexism — and worse — in their quest to shape policy and lead governments. But Oregon has, in recent history, been a place where they can, and do, succeed. This year was no different: Oregon made history by being...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Democrats in blame game over Oregon congressional loss

    Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th district.Who lost Oregon's 5th Congressional District? It's the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as post mortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As Republicans struggled to get over the 218-seat line that would give them control of the U.S. House they had lost in 2018, the Oregon race was seen as a self-inflicted wound for Democrats....
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Friday noon: Gun regulation backers claim victory in Oregon

    Meanwhile, a health care measure is leading with votes evenly split, and two others are passing easily.Measure 114 supporters have claimed victory, however narrow, in their campaign for firearms training requirements and limits on ammunition magazines. With 1.7 million votes tallied statewide as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 50.7% voted yes and 49.3% voted no. The Rev. Mark Knutson is pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland and a chief sponsor of the ballot initiative. The petition drive got propelled after the mass shootings May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    In Oregon, Election Day no longer means announcing winners

    A change in Oregon law means results in most races may not be known until Wednesday, or possibly longer.Election Day has come, but eager voters hoping to know the outcomes of many of Oregon's races will likely have to wait days for some results. Oregonians have voted by mail for two decades, but only this year did the state start accepting ballots postmarked by 8 p.m., Election Day. This means that while initial vote tallies will be released Tuesday evening, ballots will continue to arrive at elections offices for up to seven days after Election Day, likely prolonging the...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Stephenson holds lead for Oregon state labor commissioner

    In early returns, Portland civil rights lawyer is ahead of former legislator Cheri Helt in the nonpartisan post Early returns show Christina Stephenson holds a lead over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted shortly after 8 p.m. show Stephenson with 65% of the vote and Helt with 35%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Because there were just two candidates, the contest for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries was...
    PORTLAND, OR
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Chavez-DeRemer holds lead in redrawn 5th Congressional District

    The former mayor of Happy Valley stays ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as of Wednesday morning.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared to be leading Oregon's tightest congressional race, one that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, according to vote counts early Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 5th Congressional District race between Happy Valley Republican Chavez-DeRemer and Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner went back and forth as results dripped in from six different counties throughout the evening. The first returns, all from Multnomah County, showed McLeod-Skinner leading, but Chavez-DeRemer began to take the lead as results came in from more...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Democrat Kotek keeps small lead in race for governor

    Ex-House speaker is ahead of former House GOP leader Christine Drazan by about 1 point; Betsy Johnson concedes.Democrat Tina Kotek took an early lead in the historic three-way race for Oregon governor, but by 11 p.m. Tuesday, she was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, 46% to 44.5%, with 1.35 million votes tallied. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson won't be a major factor. She had just under 9% of the statewide vote and was third in Clatsop County, which was part of the legislative district she represented for 21 years. Kotek spoke briefly late Tuesday to supporters at a Democratic...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    OPINION: The fading miracle of migration

    Pepper Trail: 'What's happening to migratory birds really tells the story.'For the past few weeks, dozens of turkey vultures have been circling on thermals over my house in Oregon, preparing to soar away south into California. Not long ago, I saw a late monarch butterfly passing high overhead, its orange wings incandescent against the blue sky. These are examples of the great migratory movements that enliven the West every spring and fall. The long-distance migrations of seemingly fragile monarch butterflies are among nature's most incredible phenomena, with eastern populations wintering in vast numbers in a tiny refuge in...
    OREGON STATE
    Beaverton Valley Times

    Beaverton Valley Times

    Beaverton, OR
    560
    Followers
    2K+
    Post
    58K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

     http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy