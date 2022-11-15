Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures stay on the cool side
PHOENIX — Winds will continue to be breezy to gust through Sunday afternoon. We are tracking sustained winds at 10 to 15 mph with peak gusts at 20 to 35 mph. Temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal across our state for Sunday. Here in the Valley, highs will reach the low 70s with early morning lows in the 40s.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: What to expect heading into the weekend
PHOENIX — Our beautiful weather continues in the Valley!. Temperatures are running several degrees below normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and early morning lows in the 40s. Another weak storm system will move in from the north on Friday, but there won't be much...
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle overturned onto roof along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving vehicle overturned onto roof has occurred along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff. The incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 involving a White Nissan...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don’t work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn’t mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they’ll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Seed to Supper Class Saturday￼
KINGMAN – A Seed to Supper class will be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Room 5. This class is presented courtesy of the Mohave County Department of Public Health and will feature instructor Zen Mocarski. It is a condensed version of the normal six part ‘Seed to Supper’ series that is done online and in person throughout Mohave County.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
