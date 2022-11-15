ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures stay on the cool side

PHOENIX — Winds will continue to be breezy to gust through Sunday afternoon. We are tracking sustained winds at 10 to 15 mph with peak gusts at 20 to 35 mph. Temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal across our state for Sunday. Here in the Valley, highs will reach the low 70s with early morning lows in the 40s.
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: What to expect heading into the weekend

PHOENIX — Our beautiful weather continues in the Valley!. Temperatures are running several degrees below normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and early morning lows in the 40s. Another weak storm system will move in from the north on Friday, but there won't be much...
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle overturned onto roof along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving vehicle overturned onto roof has occurred along eastbound Interstate 40 just west of River Road Cutoff. The incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 involving a White Nissan...
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
The Associated Press

Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don’t work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn’t mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they’ll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Seed to Supper Class Saturday￼

KINGMAN – A Seed to Supper class will be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Room 5. This class is presented courtesy of the Mohave County Department of Public Health and will feature instructor Zen Mocarski. It is a condensed version of the normal six part ‘Seed to Supper’ series that is done online and in person throughout Mohave County.
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
AZFamily

RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy

Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
