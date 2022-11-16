There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. [Courtesy: Glenn Watson]. There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. Some people fly war-birds, such as the Nanchang CJ-6 and Sukhoi Su-26. Military trainers such as the Stearman are also popular for slow, light aerobatics. However, many warbirds have strict limitations under the experimental exhibition category, so they might not be ideal for your mission.

