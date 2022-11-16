Read full article on original website
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Futurism
NASA Orders Press Not to Photograph Launch Site After Moon Mission Takes Off
NASA barred the press from photographing the launch site of its Space Launch System after it boosted the agency's Artemis I Moon mission into space earlier this week. Multiple space reporters said on Twitter that the agency had sent them a message telling them they were prohibited from photographing the Artemis 1 launch tower after the liftoff.
Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter
The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
Flying Magazine
Over, Under, Sideways, Down: The Art and Science of Aerobatic Flight
Aerobatic competitions in the U.S. include five classes, with increasingly difficult maneuvers and sequences. [Courtesy: Tyson Rininger]. How on earth did I get here? This is a question I have pondered many times while flying. Sometimes it’s because nothing is going my way. But on this day in 2011, at the FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) World Aerobatic Championship in Foligno, Italy, everything was just right.
Flying Magazine
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Launch Pilot Recruitment Partnership
Wheels Up said the PDP offers Wheels Up and MAG employees an opportunity to broaden their skill set while still being able to contribute to the aviation industry. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) is partnering with MAG Aerospace, a Virginia-based military contracting company, as it looks to boost...
Flying Magazine
Aerobatic Stars for Everyday Pilots
There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. [Courtesy: Glenn Watson]. There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. Some people fly war-birds, such as the Nanchang CJ-6 and Sukhoi Su-26. Military trainers such as the Stearman are also popular for slow, light aerobatics. However, many warbirds have strict limitations under the experimental exhibition category, so they might not be ideal for your mission.
Flying Magazine
Batteries Are the Heart of GA Aircraft
Aircraft batteries power aircraft with 12- and 24-volt systems and range from nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cad) batteries, vented (flooded) lead-acid, valve-regulated (VR) lead-acid maintenance, and the latest technology, Lithium-ion. [Courtesy: Richard Scarbrough]. Airplanes are complex creatures assembled from various hardware, aluminum, rubber, steel, wiring, tubing, and more. Designers dream up the concept....
Flying Magazine
FAA Clears Piper M600/SLS for Unpaved Field Operations
Piper Aircraft Inc. said its flagship M600/SLS single-engine turboprop aircraft received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for operation from unpaved fields. The Vero Beach, Florida, company said customers in numerous markets around the world have asked for unpaved field certification and that it has received similar approvals in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Piper said it expects certification in Brazil in early 2023.
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Reveals Midnight Production eVTOL
Archer Aviation Plans to receive FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL by late 2024. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. unveiled Midnight, its production eVTOL aircraft, during an open house event today in Palo Alto, California. The Midnight, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, is an evolution of the company’s prototype model called Maker.
Flying Magazine
Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety
Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
Flying Magazine
GameBird GB1 Offers Aerobatics In An Everyday Traveler
The GameBird GB1 is an aerobatic airplane that can also serve as an everyday traveler. [Courtesy: Katsuhiko Tokunaga/ Game Composites]. When Philipp Steinbach set out to develop a new aerobatic airplane in 2013, he aimed to produce one that could also serve as an everyday traveler. What resulted was the GameBird GB1—a sleek composite, two-seat tandem, glass-canopy-covered beast with a 303 hp Lycoming engine built by Game Composites in Bentonville, Arkansas. What the company has achieved in just a few years—with 50 aircraft now built—is simply remarkable.
