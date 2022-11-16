ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

NASA Orders Press Not to Photograph Launch Site After Moon Mission Takes Off

NASA barred the press from photographing the launch site of its Space Launch System after it boosted the agency's Artemis I Moon mission into space earlier this week. Multiple space reporters said on Twitter that the agency had sent them a message telling them they were prohibited from photographing the Artemis 1 launch tower after the liftoff.
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter

The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
speedonthewater.com

Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards

During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
Flying Magazine

Over, Under, Sideways, Down: The Art and Science of Aerobatic Flight

Aerobatic competitions in the U.S. include five classes, with increasingly difficult maneuvers and sequences. [Courtesy: Tyson Rininger]. How on earth did I get here? This is a question I have pondered many times while flying. Sometimes it’s because nothing is going my way. But on this day in 2011, at the FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) World Aerobatic Championship in Foligno, Italy, everything was just right.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Launch Pilot Recruitment Partnership

Wheels Up said the PDP offers Wheels Up and MAG employees an opportunity to broaden their skill set while still being able to contribute to the aviation industry. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) is partnering with MAG Aerospace, a Virginia-based military contracting company, as it looks to boost...
Flying Magazine

Aerobatic Stars for Everyday Pilots

There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. [Courtesy: Glenn Watson]. There are many options for aerobatic airplanes that will provide you with the fun, maneuverability, power, and strength required for the sport. Some people fly war-birds, such as the Nanchang CJ-6 and Sukhoi Su-26. Military trainers such as the Stearman are also popular for slow, light aerobatics. However, many warbirds have strict limitations under the experimental exhibition category, so they might not be ideal for your mission.
Flying Magazine

Batteries Are the Heart of GA Aircraft

Aircraft batteries power aircraft with 12- and 24-volt systems and range from nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cad) batteries, vented (flooded) lead-acid, valve-regulated (VR) lead-acid maintenance, and the latest technology, Lithium-ion. [Courtesy: Richard Scarbrough]. Airplanes are complex creatures assembled from various hardware, aluminum, rubber, steel, wiring, tubing, and more. Designers dream up the concept....
Flying Magazine

FAA Clears Piper M600/SLS for Unpaved Field Operations

Piper Aircraft Inc. said its flagship M600/SLS single-engine turboprop aircraft received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for operation from unpaved fields. The Vero Beach, Florida, company said customers in numerous markets around the world have asked for unpaved field certification and that it has received similar approvals in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Piper said it expects certification in Brazil in early 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Flying Magazine

Archer Aviation Reveals Midnight Production eVTOL

Archer Aviation Plans to receive FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL by late 2024. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. unveiled Midnight, its production eVTOL aircraft, during an open house event today in Palo Alto, California. The Midnight, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, is an evolution of the company’s prototype model called Maker.
PALO ALTO, CA
Flying Magazine

Flight Design Goes All In on Light Sport Safety

Flight Design’s CTSLi offers an abundance of standard safety features. [Courtesy: Dimitri Delemarle]. All airplane manufacturers consider the safety of their buyers to be a priority, but one light sport aircraft (LSA) manufacturer, Flight Design, takes this to another level and has made it their top priority. While others tout efficient airframe design, luxury interiors, or advanced avionics as their reason to buy, Flight Design makes it clear that designing airplanes that prioritized occupant safety is job number one.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Flying Magazine

GameBird GB1 Offers Aerobatics In An Everyday Traveler

The GameBird GB1 is an aerobatic airplane that can also serve as an everyday traveler. [Courtesy: Katsuhiko Tokunaga/ Game Composites]. When Philipp Steinbach set out to develop a new aerobatic airplane in 2013, he aimed to produce one that could also serve as an everyday traveler. What resulted was the GameBird GB1—a sleek composite, two-seat tandem, glass-canopy-covered beast with a 303 hp Lycoming engine built by Game Composites in Bentonville, Arkansas. What the company has achieved in just a few years—with 50 aircraft now built—is simply remarkable.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy