Detroit, MI

NESN

Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots

If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means

To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
HAWAII STATE
NJ.com

Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says

The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Archie Manning: QB Daniel Jones can take Giants to Super Bowl

Archie Manning believes quarterback Daniel Jones can lead the New York Giants back to the NFL mountaintop. "I think Daniel can absolutely take his team to a Super Bowl," Manning said of Jones while speaking with Ian O'Connor of the New York Post. "I think Daniel can be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s accurate with the football, he’s tough, he’s got escapability and he’s smart. If you put a good team around Daniel, he can lead them down the right road."
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More

Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE

