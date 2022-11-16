Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Judge offered blunt take on Daniel Jones after Giants' firing
Joe Judge was fired as head coach of the New York Giants after the 2021 season and compiling a 10-23 record during his tenure. He left with class and dignity, refusing to bash anyone on his way out the door. That is still the case. Judge is now back in...
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: TV, time, kickoff, line for Thanksgiving football
The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24.
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Richard Sherman touts ‘elite’ NY Jets CB: And not the one you think
Richard Sherman labels underrated New York Jets cornerback as “elite”. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who currently works as a pre-game and post-game analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, has never been shy about voicing his honest opinions. That has not changed since Sherman traded in his helmet for a microphone.
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Yardbarker
Archie Manning: QB Daniel Jones can take Giants to Super Bowl
Archie Manning believes quarterback Daniel Jones can lead the New York Giants back to the NFL mountaintop. "I think Daniel can absolutely take his team to a Super Bowl," Manning said of Jones while speaking with Ian O'Connor of the New York Post. "I think Daniel can be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s accurate with the football, he’s tough, he’s got escapability and he’s smart. If you put a good team around Daniel, he can lead them down the right road."
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More
Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Dodgers News: Giants Reportedly Interested in Longtime LA Closer
Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen may be seeing his old team again very soon
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
