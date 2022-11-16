Archie Manning believes quarterback Daniel Jones can lead the New York Giants back to the NFL mountaintop. "I think Daniel can absolutely take his team to a Super Bowl," Manning said of Jones while speaking with Ian O'Connor of the New York Post. "I think Daniel can be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s accurate with the football, he’s tough, he’s got escapability and he’s smart. If you put a good team around Daniel, he can lead them down the right road."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO