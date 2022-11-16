Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and fans are sad to see the show’s title character make her exit. What is Grey’s Anatomy going to be when it’s missing the Grey? Fortunately, fans have already experienced what the show is like in her absence over the previous two seasons. In Season 17, her character had a serious battle with COVID that brought back McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) in a dream, and in Season 18 she went on a Parkinson’s research trip to Minnesota — as Pompeo aimed to reduce her hours on the show.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO