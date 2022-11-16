Read full article on original website
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Reveals What Show Makes Him Laugh (VIDEO)
Ghosts fans may know Pinecone Troop leader Pete quite well, but actor Richie Moriarty is pulling the curtain back on his own life in our latest edition of Cornered. This summer, Moriarty stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to chat about Ghosts and share some facts about himself. Unsurprisingly, he’s just as humble and down to earth as his onscreen counterpart regarding pastimes, hobbies, and more.
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey Has Another Final Jeopardy! Nightmare After Bible Controversy
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions is now tied at two wins each for Amy Schneider and Andrew He after Sam Buttrey made a Final Jeopardy! blunder that cost him Thursday’s (November 17) game. Many fans were rooting for Buttrey heading into Thursday’s episode, especially after the controversial decision on...
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Ranking ‘The Walking Dead’ Villains, From Worst to Best
With one episode of The Walking Dead left to go, we’re wondering what we usually wonder at the end of a season: how are our favorite survivors going to beat the bad guys and save the day?. We’ve had 11 seasons of “the group” emerging victorious over a variety...
How ‘SVU’ Just Set Up Rollins’ Exit — and Peek at Major Rollisi Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8 “A Better Person.”]. With Law & Order: SVU one episode away from saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish, how much does “A Better Person” set up Detective Amanda Rollins’ exit?. Near...
‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)
A Hallmark Christmas movie with three of the network’s leading men? We can’t wait! Paul Campbell (who wrote the script with Kimberley Sustad), Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker star in Three Wise Me and a Baby (premiering on Hallmark Channel on November 19 as part of the /”Countdown to Christmas” event), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.
‘The Way Home’ Starring Andie MacDowell & Chyler Leigh Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
It won’t be long after you’ve watched your last new Hallmark Christmas movie that you’ll be welcoming a new family from the network into your home. The Way Home, Hallmark Channel’s new original primetime series, will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9/8c, the network has announced. The multigenerational family drama stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.
Ellen Pompeo Bids ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell in Address to Fans
Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and fans are sad to see the show’s title character make her exit. What is Grey’s Anatomy going to be when it’s missing the Grey? Fortunately, fans have already experienced what the show is like in her absence over the previous two seasons. In Season 17, her character had a serious battle with COVID that brought back McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) in a dream, and in Season 18 she went on a Parkinson’s research trip to Minnesota — as Pompeo aimed to reduce her hours on the show.
Best Lines of the Week (November 11-17): ‘They’re Sister Novelists Who Feuded Like Rappers’
Ahead of a big Thanksgiving dinner, we get to enjoy lots of new TV. After a year of waiting, Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls returned with a bang. After Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) loses her scholarship, she tries to get creative with ways to pay for college. Meanwhile, the iconic group struggles to live a fun college life when they get banned from all parties on campus. We know we’ll definitely be binging this new season while in a food coma.
‘Percy Jackson’: Jay Duplass & Timothy Omundson to Guest Star in Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is shaping up to be the American Harry Potter with its stacked cast list of famous names. Jay Duplass (Industry, The Chair) and Timothy Omundson (Psych, This Is Us, Galavant) will guest star in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, the Disney+ series announced Friday, November 18.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek: Bell’s Good News Is Bad for Task Force (VIDEO)
Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) may be in for bad news about more than just his morning coffee soon on Law & Order: Organized Crime after TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 17 episode. The clip begins with Jamie in the break room, watching the coffee drip...
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
‘Fire Country’ Star Teases Tension-Filled Rescue Mission
Consider the November 18 episode of Fire Country your reminder that taking selfies on a cliff is not recommended!. When a female hiker falls and suffers broken bones, the Cal Fire crew attempts a difficult mountainside rescue. Complicating it further: Mother Nature and the fact that the guys making the climb are Battalion 1608 engineer Jake (Jordan Calloway) and inmate firefighter Bode (Max Thieriot), who have serious history. Eve (Jules Latimer) is there “to delegate and make sure we don’t go after each other’s head,” says Calloway.
‘Silk: Spider Society’ & More Sony-Based Marvel Shows Ordered at Prime Video
Prime Video has announced it has ordered a bevy of live-action television shows based on Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, which includes Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. The first series to be produced under the deal will be Silk: Spider Society, with The Walking Dead alum Angela Kang serving...
Quentin Tarantino Unveils Plan for TV Series Next Year
Famed film director Quentin Tarantino is making plans to jump to the small screen as he shared plans for a new TV series. The man known for titles such as Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs teased his project Wednesday, November 16 during an event in New York City surrounding the release of his new book Cinema Speculation. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell (Is That Black Enough for You?), TV Insider was on site for the conversation during which Tarantino let it spill that he’s working on an eight-episode series tentatively set to shoot in 2023.
Matthew Perry Talks Addiction on ‘Real Time’: ‘Reality Is an Acquired Taste’ (VIDEO)
On the 20th season finale of Real Time, Bill Maher had a sit-down with Matthew Perry that easily could have never happened, given how close the Friends alum was to death as a result of the addictions from which he’s now recovering. Appearing on the HBO show on Friday,...
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series. As they await the show’s 2023 return when Season 2 will continue...
