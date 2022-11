DOHA, Qatar -- With beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is hoping his team can lift the spirits of soccer fans in other ways. Hopefully with them not being able to drink, we can perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz, Ramsdale said Friday at Englands training base. I think the fans will find some way of having a beer. I dont think you need to do it so much at the game. We also have to respect the rules and continue to work, so well put pressure on ourselves to entertain from the football pitch.

1 DAY AGO